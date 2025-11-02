Why We Call Corn Cobs 'Ears' 

Whether you wrap corn on the cob in decadent bacon, or simply smother it in butter and salt, fresh ears of corn are an unquestionably delicious summertime treat. However, no matter how you enjoy fresh corn on the cob, you may have wondered why we call them "ears" of corn — especially since their resemblance to hearing organs is shaky at best. It turns out that ears of corn and the ears on your head have completely unrelated etymological roots.

In the hearing context, the word ear comes from the Old English "eare," which in turn developed from the Proto-Germanic "auso." Ear, in reference to corn, can be traced back to the Old English "aeher," which came from the Proto-Indo-European term "ak," which means sharp — and presumably references the jutting position of an ear of corn. In other words, an ear of corn and the ears we hear with are two completely different words that happen to have the exact same letters, and are pronounced exactly the same way. This etymological coincidence has, naturally, inspired many a corny joke.