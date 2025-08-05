How A Rainy Day Led To The Corndogs We Know And Love Today

Korean corndogs may be trendy these days, but corn-battered hot dogs are an All-American invention. So much so that they're practically de rigueur for presidential candidates hoping to score big in the Iowa Caucus — at the 2019 Iowa State Fair, Bill de Blasio, Andrew Yang, and Bernie Sanders chowed down on corn dogs for the cameras. Do corn dogs originate in Iowa, though? Not according to the founders of Oregon-based Pronto Pups. They claim to have come up with the idea on a rainy day at Rockaway Beach. (The one on the Tillamook Bay, not the Queens recreation area immortalized in a Ramones song.)

According to Versa and George Boyington, nobody was buying hot dogs in soggy buns one wet weekend back in 1938 or 1939, and they wound up having to feed the wet bread to the seagulls. This prompted George, the family inventor, to come up with the concept of a "bun" that would cook at the same time the hot dog did, and he settled on dipping the dogs in cornmeal batter and deep-frying them. By 1941, Pronto Pup was in business, and would eventually turn into a nationwide food truck franchise. In fact, this chain with Pacific Northwest roots is now a Midwestern favorite. Pronto Pup in Grand Rapids, Michigan even has plans to take the Boyingtons' corndog concept into the 21st century by opening a ghost kitchen.