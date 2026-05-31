8 Shredded Cheese Brands To Buy And 4 To Leave On The Shelf

Shredded cheese is a simple ingredient that grates up some serious debate. Some people claim you should never buy pre-shredded cheese. Buy a block and take the time to shred it yourself, they say. Also: Shredded cheese is expensive. It's bland. It doesn't melt right. And shredded cheese contains icky additives like starch and wood pulp.

Here's the truth: Shredded cheese is a mixed bag of time-saving convenience and sometimes questionable quality. Yet, these resealable grab-and-go pouches are taking up more and more space in the dairy case. It makes sense. We're super busy, and we need to get those tacos, pizzas, casseroles, and salads on the dinner table, stat.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with snacking on shredded cheese straight out of the bag, either. That's precisely what we did for this taste test of 12 shredded cheese brands. We pulled pouches from all corners of the market: big national names like Kraft and Sargento, plus in-store brands from discount grocers like Aldi and Walmart. Turns out pre-shredded cheese is not always a rookie mistake or lazy-cook shortcut. (And you don't have to wash your shredded cheese, either.) Here are eight of the best shredded brands to add to your cart, and four to leave behind.