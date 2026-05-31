8 Shredded Cheese Brands To Buy And 4 To Leave On The Shelf
Shredded cheese is a simple ingredient that grates up some serious debate. Some people claim you should never buy pre-shredded cheese. Buy a block and take the time to shred it yourself, they say. Also: Shredded cheese is expensive. It's bland. It doesn't melt right. And shredded cheese contains icky additives like starch and wood pulp.
Here's the truth: Shredded cheese is a mixed bag of time-saving convenience and sometimes questionable quality. Yet, these resealable grab-and-go pouches are taking up more and more space in the dairy case. It makes sense. We're super busy, and we need to get those tacos, pizzas, casseroles, and salads on the dinner table, stat.
Of course, there's nothing wrong with snacking on shredded cheese straight out of the bag, either. That's precisely what we did for this taste test of 12 shredded cheese brands. We pulled pouches from all corners of the market: big national names like Kraft and Sargento, plus in-store brands from discount grocers like Aldi and Walmart. Turns out pre-shredded cheese is not always a rookie mistake or lazy-cook shortcut. (And you don't have to wash your shredded cheese, either.) Here are eight of the best shredded brands to add to your cart, and four to leave behind.
Buy: Happy Farms by Aldi
Happy Farms Triple Thick Cut Triple Cheddar ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the tasting — but if you've spent any time in Aldi's outstanding cheese aisle, it's not all that shocking. This in-house brand has garnered plenty of fans for delivering solid quality at a discounted price. With this offering, you get a generous 11-ounce bag of shredded cheese (instead of 6 to 8 ounces) for just $2.65.
Low price aside, this cheese itself actually tastes like real cheddar, not a processed approximation. The blend of Vermont, New York, and Wisconsin sharp cheddar offers a balanced, naturally rich flavor with a clean finish. The thicker cut definitely works in its favor, too. Texture-wise, there's no powdery residue, and the wide shreds are ideal for melting over nachos and burgers or mixing into rich casseroles.
If the higher-end Tillamook brand feels a bit too expensive for everyday use, Happy Farms by Aldi offers a compelling alternative. It stood out for tasting the closest to box-shredded cheese.
Buy: Cabot Creamery
Cabot Creamery's Vermont Seriously Sharp shredded cheddar cheese is your grown-up, gourmet option in the cheese aisle. This Vermont-based farmer-owned cooperative has a long-standing reputation for producing award-winning cheeses, and that expertise comes through, even in the pre-shredded format.
Compared to softer, more mellow blends, Cabot's Seriously Sharp cheddar offers a bolder, straight-to-the-point character that doesn't get lost in the convenience factor. The classic-cut shreds are noticeably firmer and slightly chewy, with a dense texture that holds its own for recipes or eating by the handful out of the fridge.
This shredded cheese is naturally lactose-free and gluten-free and made by a certified B Corporation that prioritizes ethical and sustainable farming practices, so there's plenty of appeal to go around. Make it your flavorful cheesy topping for roasting vegetables.
Leave on the shelf: Kraft Signature
Kraft is one of the top-selling and most widely available shredded cheese brands in the U.S. The Signature lineup — which includes cheddar, mozzarella, and Mexican blends — positions itself as a step up from standard offerings with thicker cut, "restaurant-style" shreds for a better melt. Visually, Kraft Signature delivers: It's a vibrant mix of orange and white cheeses, and the larger shreds look more substantial right out of the bag.
Tasted straight (without the help of heat or a recipe), this shredded cheese doesn't quite live up to its premium promise. The taste falls mild and flat, so as an ingredient, it's far more functional than flavorful. Texture is another drawback. As with many shredded cheeses, the ingredients list includes an anti-caking agent — in this case, modified cornstarch. It's visibly powdery, and it dulls the overall mouthfeel and "upscale" experience.
Pricewise, Kraft Signature comes in mid-range, about $3 for an 8-ounce bag. It could be a practical choice when melt matters more than taste. Don't rely on this brand to carry or enhance a dish on its own.
Buy: Lucerne Dairy Farms
As one of Albertson's legacy in-house brands, Lucerne has been around for more than a century. This blend of mild, sharp, and Vermont white cheddar reflects the store's broad, crowd-pleasing approach. Yet, it has just enough edge to keep things interesting. Despite the finer cut, this shredded cheese delivered a surprisingly smooth but assertive flavor. The mix leans sharper than mild, with a noticeable tang that comes through when tasted out of the bag.
Compared to thicker-cut competitors, Lucerne's fine shreds are light and feathery. It's not the best choice when you're hoping for a dramatic, chewy cheese pull, but it's perfect for a straight-up sprinkling of flavor over cheesy baked potatoes, tacos, salads, soups, and chili.
This affordable brand is also super easy to source for almost any other recipe on the menu. My local store carries 46 Lucerne shredded cheese options, ranging from classically mild mozzarella & provolone to a super spicy Carolina Reaper made with hot peppers.
Buy: Organic Valley
Organic Valley is a farmer-owned cooperative that produces USDA-certified cheese without antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, toxic pesticides, or GMOs — and that only adds to its appeal. The 6-ounce bag of Thick Cut Shredded Sharp Cheddar was definitely on the pricey side at $6.49, but we found this cheese to be a delicious cut above conventional options.
The flavor here is rich, buttery, and tangy, with just enough sharpness to show off some real character. Texture-wise, the shreds are so thick, they actually squeak between your teeth like a fresh Wisconsin cheese curd. Organic Valley is the kind of shredded cheese you could snack on, but it could also go in your most favorite melty recipes without an ounce of shame.
For pizza and pasta nights, Organic Valley even makes an Italian Herb Mozzarella shredded cheese seasoned with basil, garlic, oregano, marjoram, and sage. When convenience tastes this good, you can leave the cheese grater in the drawer.
Leave on the shelf: Roundy's
Roundy's shredded cheese sports a Wisconsin Proud label — a brand initiative that promotes locally made products in Midwest grocery stores. Why leave it on the shelf? This mostly forgettable, mild shredded cheddar doesn't live up to the Wisconsin dairy quality we've come to expect. It's pleasant enough, but Roundy's leans more toward processed American cheese than real cheddar cheese. And that's strange given the straightforward ingredients listed on the back of the bag.
Roundy's is Kroger's private-label brand for stores like Mariano's and Pick 'n Save. While the pricing is mid-tier — $2.99 for an 8-ounce bag — this cheddar cheese tastes and feels a lot like a generic budget shred. The texture is probably fine for melting or adding color to casseroles, tacos, and nachos, but it doesn't bring anything else to the table.
Buy: Sargento
Sargento's 4 State Cheddar leans into the brand's reputation as a dependable, family-owned dairy company. This particular shred pulls from four major cheddar-producing states — Wisconsin, New York, California, and Vermont. And unlike many blends that blur into one flavor, this one actually delivers some complexity.
Tasting it straight, we actually picked up distinct notes from the different cheddars. It's mild and creamy at first, but it gets sharper and slightly nuttier at the finish. For a pre-shredded bag of cheese, the flavor is wonderfully dynamic.
Sargento packaging highlights that this traditional cut is shredded from blocks of 100% real, natural cheese rather than processed blends, which could account for the cleaner taste. While not the boldest cheddar overall, it's one of the most balanced and versatile. The medium-thick shreds work as a cool topping or a more cohesive melt in your family-favorite recipes, including game-day beer cheese or a cheesy holiday stuffing.
Buy: Target Good & Gather
Target's Good & Gather Triple Cheddar is a recent addition to the store's massive lineup of pantry staples. Priced at $1.99 for 8 ounces, this in-house brand undercuts many national names while offering a novel blend of marble cheddar, Wisconsin sharp cheddar, and New York cheddar.
Tasting it straight out of the bag, this shredded cheese showed a decent amount of character, though it's not especially bold. The flavor leans toward the kid-friendly side of sharp, and that's probably why it's such a popular pick among Target shoppers. Texture-wise, these all-purpose, classic-cut shreds work for all sorts of everyday cooking applications, from scrambled eggs to loaded tater tots (you'll find a recipe on the back of the bag).
While Good & Gather may not be the most exciting cheese in the fridge, the dependable, straightforward flavor will get the job done when you're short on time. There's a reason this shredded cheese brand boasts a loyal following with over 30,000 online reviews and a 4.71-star rating. Flavors range from your basic colby jack and parmesan to seasoned taco and hot honey blends.
Buy: Tillamook
Tillamook has been our go-to cheese brand for the past few years, and we always have at least one bag of the Mexican 4 Cheese in the fridge. For this review, we opted to try a bag of the Medium Cheddar, which also comes packed with Tillamook's bigger, bolder farmstyle shreds.
Flavorwise, this shredded cheese leans more toward the mild side. It's smooth, creamy, and approachable, with a gentle sharpness that makes it feel super versatile. The ingredients list is also nice and simple: cultured milk, salt, enzymes, annatto for color, potato starch, and natamycin. The potato starch is there to prevent clumping, but it's not detectable or distracting to the quality.
Texture is where Tillamook cheese really stands out from the rest. The larger-sized shreds can honestly be enjoyed as a snack cheese right out of the bag, but they also provide maximum flavor and melt in baked dishes where cheese is the star ingredient. If you don't have the time or energy to box-grate your cheese, the Tillamook brand doesn't feel like a compromise. It's priced around $4.99 for an 8-ounce bag, but worth it.
Leave on the shelf: Velveeta Shreds
We had no idea Velveeta even came in shreds until we spotted this pouch at Walmart. Tasting it straight out of the bag, we got both what we hoped for and feared. The shredded format is indeed a chip off the original Velveeta block: a "pasteurized prepared cheese product" with "cheddar flavor."
When eaten cold, Velveeta shreds come across like a rubbery, real-cheese imposter. We wouldn't recommend them for out-of-hand snacking or any kind of chilled salad. That said, these shreds could provide some practical, family-friendly uses for weeknight dinner situations. The easy-melt formula delivers that ooey-gooey texture that kids (and some adults) love, and that could work in your favor when preparing semi-homemade mac and cheese, stuffed burgers, or cheesy broccoli. Processed cheese does provide a certain kind of comfort.
While Velveeta Shreds get plenty of love from online reviewers, some also lament the super high sodium content compared to other shredded cheese brands. For around $3 a bag, you've got better options.
Leave on the shelf: Walmart Great Value
Priced at $1.97 for 8 ounces, Walmart's Great Value Triple Cheddar is one of the cheapest options in our taste test. This blend sounded promising on the pouch: finely shredded Vermont cheddar, sharp cheddar, and mild cheddar cheese. Unfortunately, tasting it proved that a low price sometimes comes with a compromise.
Despite the Triple Cheddar label, Walmart's shredded cheese doesn't deliver the tang or richness of the other brands offering a similar mix. The added anti-caking agents — listed in the ingredients as potato starch and cellulose — also leave a slightly powdery texture that dulls the mouthfeel. That makes this shredded cheese taste less fresh than it should.
According to Walmart shoppers, the fine shreds do melt quickly and evenly, and that could possibly come in handy for weeknight tacos and bowls in a pinch. Just be prepared for it to add more color and less substance.
Buy: 365 Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods doesn't carry the biggest variety of shredded cheeses, but the in-house 365 brand covers the bases well. We found everything from mozzarella and Mexican-style to gouda, gruyere, and even a shredded goat cheese. For this taste test, we chose the highly rated Mild Cheddar, boasting 4.6 stars from over 6,000 reviews on Amazon.
Right out of the bag, the 365 mild cheddar looks like your typical orange shredded cheese. Color us surprised when we found the flavor to be noticeably rich and buttery. It's a delicious fit for dishes that deserve a touch of nuance: frittatas, biscuits, crispy smashed potatoes, and the like.
While flavor sets this cheese apart from other budget brands, we did notice a disappointing amount of powdery clumping in our bag. The anti-caking ingredient here is cellulose, a plant-based fiber that's recognized as safe (and not included in Whole Foods' long list of banned ingredients). If you can get over this texture flaw, 365 Whole Foods Market Mild Cheddar comes in 8-ounce bags for $3.39 and 16-ounce bags for $4.99 — reasonable pricing for a pre-shredded cheddar that offers convenience and good taste.
Methodology
To keep this taste test as fair and focused as possible, we narrowed the field to one category: shredded cheddar. It's one of the most versatile varieties — and frankly, if a brand can't nail cheddar, it has no business being in your fridge.
Before drawing up a shopping list, we scanned customer reviews across major retailers to identify the most popular and comment-worthy bags within each brand. The goal was to sample what looked good on the shelf, but more so, what shoppers are actually buying. At home, each shredded cheese was plated individually and tasted straight up and pure, right from the bag. We decided which brands to buy (again) and which brands to skip based on three main criteria: flavor, texture, and ingredients list. In the end, our favorite shreds felt creamy, fresh, and closest to box-grated in quality.