To Wash Or Not Wash Shredded Cheese: What You Need To Know

You wash your fruits and veggies, of course, and some of you wash your chicken (although it sparks heated debates). But some cooks are taking it an even further step by washing their shredded cheese. You heard that right: Shredded cheese can be washed. But why would you?

Shredded cheese is a pretty convenient food (one that can double as an enjoyable late-night snack). So why spend time washing something that's already prepared for you? The key reason is the difference between shredded cheese and cheese by the block or slice.

Shredded cheese is dusted with a powder of corn starch and other ingredients (such as cellulose) that prevent the cheese from sticking or caking together. These ingredients slightly dehydrate the cheese to make it last longer while it travels from the food manufacturer to the grocery store and then to your kitchen. Some people wash their shredded cheese to get rid of that extra film. The idea is that washing these ingredients off creates a better texture and melt for the cheese.