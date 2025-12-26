The Type Of Cheese You Should Use To Make Beer Cheese

Beer cheese is a dish that makes a case for itself right off the bat, isn't it? Beer and cheese are both wonderful in and of themselves, but when you combine the two into a hot, gooey bowl of goodness and dip a pretzel into it, who could say no to that? Certainly not us — but what cheese should you get if you wanted to make a bowl of the stuff at home? We talked to Molly Browne, education director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, and she gave us a few different options to consider.

"For beer cheese, you want a firm cheese that melts well," Browne said. "Traditionally, cheeses like young cheddar, fontina, and gruyere are good melting cheeses." The same qualities that make gruyere your go-to cheese for French onion soup — its balanced ratio of fat and moisture, as well as its pH levels – make it, and other cheeses like it, perfect for beer cheese.

Browne made sure to rep for some recipes that include some of the best Wisconsin cheeses out there, including a warm dip made with cream cheese, Meister Banana Pepper Jack, lager, and a kick of cayenne pepper, as well as a creamy braised onion number made with sour cream, mayonnaise, Widmer's Cheese Cellars Aged Brick cheese, and an ale or hard cider.