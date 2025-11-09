This One Lasagna Shortcut Isn't The Hack You Think It Is
Making lasagna can be a labor of love, and depending on how much of it you make from scratch, it can take up a chunk of your day. That doesn't make it any less delicious, though! It's great for family get-togethers, and is a freezable option for long-term leftovers. Because of this, it can be tempting to cut corners to find the simplest way to make this classic Italian casserole. When looking for a shortcut for easier lasagna, one of the most common options people jump to is using a bag of pre-shredded cheese. Unfortunately, while this may save some time, it's one hack you should never do if you want quality taste and texture.
Something everyone really wants out of a decent lasagna is flavorful, melty cheese. To achieve that, you'll need fresh cheese, rather than a bag of pre-shredded cheese. Pre-shred won't taste as good as the stuff you grate by hand, and it won't melt fully, leaving you with an oddly broken mouthfeel. To avoid this, simply buy a ball of mozzarella at any store, especially if it's made locally, and shred it yourself to achieve a more savory, stretchy, gooey pasta bake. This isn't just true of lasagna, either. Whenever you consider making any sort of casserole or pasta, you should steer clear of pre-shredded cheeses in favor of a fresh alternative.
Why you should ditch that pre-shredded cheese
Pre-shredded cheese may seem like a handy time saver, but those individual shredded pieces are exactly the problem. To stay separated and unclumped, they contain a light coating of powdered cellulose. It means that pre-shredded cheese contains a wood pulp product as an anti-caking agent. This results in a blander cheese taste and, more importantly, a cheese that's more reluctant to melt. The powder draws moisture out of the cheese, and that lowers the cheese's elasticity and softness, both of which lend themselves to melting. There may be other additives in some brands, like dyes and starches, that leave you with less tasty cheese as well.
As a final convincing point, keep in mind that a block or ball of cheese is usually less expensive per ounce than its pre-shredded counterparts. All this means that you should never use pre-shredded cheese for macaroni, chicken bakes, funeral potatoes, or any other melted cheese dishes. Instead, stick with only fresh mozzarella and melt-friendly cheese.
If you want to elevate your lasagna, use lavish cheeses to tweak the overall taste. For example, try cottage cheese instead of ricotta for a softer layer inside. For a more pungent, nutty note, mix in some gruyere with the mozzarella. To make it really sharp, try a topping of gorgonzola or another blue cheese. And, of course, include some Parmigiano Reggiano to get that classic Italian salt bite — just be sure to only use the good stuff. Using powdered parmesan isn't any better than using pre-shredded mozz.