This One Lasagna Shortcut Isn't The Hack You Think It Is

Making lasagna can be a labor of love, and depending on how much of it you make from scratch, it can take up a chunk of your day. That doesn't make it any less delicious, though! It's great for family get-togethers, and is a freezable option for long-term leftovers. Because of this, it can be tempting to cut corners to find the simplest way to make this classic Italian casserole. When looking for a shortcut for easier lasagna, one of the most common options people jump to is using a bag of pre-shredded cheese. Unfortunately, while this may save some time, it's one hack you should never do if you want quality taste and texture.

Something everyone really wants out of a decent lasagna is flavorful, melty cheese. To achieve that, you'll need fresh cheese, rather than a bag of pre-shredded cheese. Pre-shred won't taste as good as the stuff you grate by hand, and it won't melt fully, leaving you with an oddly broken mouthfeel. To avoid this, simply buy a ball of mozzarella at any store, especially if it's made locally, and shred it yourself to achieve a more savory, stretchy, gooey pasta bake. This isn't just true of lasagna, either. Whenever you consider making any sort of casserole or pasta, you should steer clear of pre-shredded cheeses in favor of a fresh alternative.