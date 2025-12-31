Take Your Baked Potatoes To The Next Level With This Cheesy, Crispy Hack

Celebrity chef Alton Brown may think that keeping things simple when making baked potatoes is the key to achieving the best results, but that doesn't stop some people from coming up with new and exciting ways to prepare this humble classic. A TikTok video that has amassed over 600,000 likes online introduces a baked potato hack to the masses, which involves cutting a russet in half lengthwise, oiling and seasoning it, then placing it face side down on top of butter and cheese. The cheese turns crispy after baking, and the spud can be opened like normal to accommodate some exciting baked potato toppings.

@mimis.kitchen__ CRISPY BAKED POTATO HALVES! INGREDIENTS: * 2 large Russet Potatoes * 1 – 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil * 2 tablespoons salted butter * 1/4 -1/3 cup shredded Parmesan * Kosher salt * Ground black pepper * Grated cheddar cheese * Chopped scallions and chives * (Can also add chopped cooked bacon or other toppings) DIRECTIONS: * Preheat oven to 425° . Line half baker sheet with parchment paper. * Scrub potatoes as well to get them nice and clean. Cut length wise. Brush both sides of potato with olive oil. Sprinkle well with kosher salt (or garlic salt ) and black pepper. * On parchment paper lay down two small pats of butter per potato. Sprinkle area where potato will lie with shredded Parmesan cheese. Press down each potato, half onto butter and Parmesan. * Bake and preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes until potatoes are tender and nice and golden crispy brown. Removed from oven, sliced lengthwise, and squeeze potato to loosen. Top with favorite toppings. Butter, sour cream, grated cheese, scallions, chives, cooked and chopped bacon, kosher salt and pepper, and any other toppings you like! So delicious and flavorful, including the skin. * ENJOY!!

I must say, the result looks appealing, but TikTok fails like the pickled Dr Pepper hack have fooled me before. The Takeout reached out to culinary expert Kieron Hales, the managing partner and head chef at Zingerman's Cornman Farms, to determine if this trick was legit or another example of clickbait. After replicating the idea himself, he wasn't disappointed. "So I had to give it a try, and yes, it is yummy," he said.

However, that doesn't mean this approach to making baked potatoes isn't without its drawbacks. "Does it make for the MOST tender potato? No, but it does cut down the wait," Hales said. Given how long it takes to cook a baker, cutting that time down is a significant advantage. Still, the main appeal seems to be the enticing crunchy cheese. "The crispy cheese is fun to add for my crispy skin, and soft cheese is for me, but I totally get it and was not upset with the switch," Hales said. However, despite giving this hack his seal of approval, Hales has some suggestions to elevate the outcome.