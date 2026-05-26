As gas prices soar across the country, it's a stark reminder that, for all our technology and advancements, we still heavily rely on black goo sucked from the earth and brought across the water on slow-moving boats. Unfortunately, as usual, it's the average consumer whose wallet is being hit the hardest right now.

Needless to say, any advantages at the pump are welcome. Some of the country's biggest grocery chains (although not America's very favorite grocer) offer perks in the way of vehicle fuel that can really help the budgeting driver. And with all kinds of price volatility happening on retail shelves — be it inflation, shrinkflation, or some yet-to-be-named-flation waiting around the corner to cause even more groans — it's good to know that the money you're spending on groceries can at least get you gas discounts.

Let's see where you can fill up your pantry, then fill up your car in the most economical way possible. Here are 13 grocery store chains with the best gas rewards at the time of writing. Hope this is helpful, since we could use all the help we can get at the pump.