13 Grocery Store Chains With The Best Gas Rewards
As gas prices soar across the country, it's a stark reminder that, for all our technology and advancements, we still heavily rely on black goo sucked from the earth and brought across the water on slow-moving boats. Unfortunately, as usual, it's the average consumer whose wallet is being hit the hardest right now.
Needless to say, any advantages at the pump are welcome. Some of the country's biggest grocery chains (although not America's very favorite grocer) offer perks in the way of vehicle fuel that can really help the budgeting driver. And with all kinds of price volatility happening on retail shelves — be it inflation, shrinkflation, or some yet-to-be-named-flation waiting around the corner to cause even more groans — it's good to know that the money you're spending on groceries can at least get you gas discounts.
Let's see where you can fill up your pantry, then fill up your car in the most economical way possible. Here are 13 grocery store chains with the best gas rewards at the time of writing. Hope this is helpful, since we could use all the help we can get at the pump.
Hy-Vee
When the foundational forerunner of the chain Hy-Vee first opened in the 1930s as Hyde & Vredenburg (just rolls off the tongue, doesn't it?), gasoline was as low as $0.10 a gallon in some areas – which was still too expensive for many people, especially amid The Great Depression. Fast forward to today, and some things haven't changed, with many folks having to be strategic with gas purchases in order to make ends meet.
These include the Hy-Vee customers throughout more than 240 locations in the Midwest (a significant chunk of which are in its home state of Iowa). Some customers have reported substantial savings at the pump after shopping at Hy-Vee. The supermarket designates certain grocery items with a Fuel Saver sign (or icon if you're online shopping), meaning when you purchase these items, they get applied to the Hy-Vee PERKS card, which can then be used to discount gas at the pump.
Pumps include Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, along with participating Shell and Casey's stations. According to Hy-Vee regulars, you can apparently get anything from $0.30 to $1 off per gallon, depending on how much you spend and what you buy.
Walmart
Walmart is, of course, a huge engine for America's retail economy. And that engine is keeping its customers' engines in mind. The superstore has hundreds of gas stations across the country, enabling the mega-chain to help out its consumer base with a much-needed gas rewards program. Not only does it turn out that Walmart is an amazing place to buy ground beef (burger-grilling season is nearly upon us, after all), but it's also a great place to save at the pump. Heck, you can even grab both in one fell shopping swoop.
If you have a Walmart+ membership, this is where the gas savings are most prevalent and most convenient. Being a Walmart + member means you can save $0.10 per gallon at over 13,000 gas stations across the country. That number includes not only Walmart stations, but Exxon, Mobil, and Murphy. You just have to follow the instructions in the Walmart app to apply these discounts at participating spots through the "Services" tab on the app.
Safeway
In 2015, Safeway was bought and merged into Albertson's, exactly 100 years after Idahoan M.B. Skaggs founded the first store of what would eventually become the chain. With over 900 locations as of 2026 — the vast majority of which are on the West Coast (although there is a cluster around Washington D.C.) — there are a whole load of drivers shopping at the California-heavy chain. It makes sense then that Safeway would have some kind of gas rewards program, especially since it has its own branded gas stations.
Safeway offers $0.10 off per gallon for every 100 U points (U points being Safeway's member program). The discounts are highest at Safeway's own gas stations, with as much as $1 off per gallon. But even participating, big-time gas station chains like Chevron and Texaco allow for up to $0.20 off per gallon. Many people seem to hate Safeway, but you can't deny that this is a decent gas deal.
Sam's Club
It's safe to say that 2026 is set to be a big, evolutionary year for Sam's Club, from adding more stores to implementing AI in the customer experience. If Sam's Club wants to challenge Costco for supremacy, these are the type of steps it has to take. Like Costco, the members-only Sam's Club has its own gas stations all around the country. Many also have car washes, although both can primarily only be accessed by members.
If you are a member and you have the Sam's Club Mastercard, there are perks to filling up your gas at its locations. You can get 5% back at most gas stations on the first $6,000 worth of gas you buy each year. After you've spent $6,000, this then drops to 1%. But even just having a membership — either the basic or Sam's Club Plus — can garner you discounted gas at the brand's own stations. Check out the app or the website for current gas prices and member deals.
Costco
We should probably stop calling Costco a big box store at this point and just call it a gargantuan box store. The world's leading, members-only bulk retailer is one of the entries on this list that has its own branded gas stations (no word yet on whether the gasoline is made by Grey Goose, but we're going to lean towards no). This puts Costco in a prime position to offer its customers discounts at the pump — especially since many of those customers are pulling up to Costco in hefty cars to fit everything they purchase.
Costco gas stations aim to keep gas prices consistently low for its members, and you can even use the Costco app to check the gas prices before you head out. And when you buy that already discounted gas, and do so with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card, you can earn up to 5% cash back rewards on eligible gas purchases. This is valid for the first $7,000 you spend on gas per year, then drops to 1%. So, although this is a kind of inverted gas rewards program, with the gas purchase prompting the perks, it's still worthwhile. Hey, got to save where you can.
Target
Target isn't able to price everyday essentials as low as competitors Walmart, Costco, and Aldi. It also doesn't boast its own gas stations like the first two chains, nor does it have the scaled-down inventory of the third (Target was all about sprawl, even back in the 1960s). But there is an everyday essential with which Target can help its customers: gasoline.
This happens through the Target Circle Card. The debit version of the Target Circle Card is limited to Target purchases and is obviously linked to a bank account. But the Target Circle Mastercard is the credit card that allows for the fuel discounts. Like the Sam's Club Mastercard, this is a cashback rewards situation (which includes 5% off Target and Target.com purchases). However, this Target Mastercard also allows you to get 2% cashback at gas stations. So, even though there are some steps to getting there, once you're eligible, you can start reaping the benefits pretty quickly.
Giant
Founded by a rabbi and a financier in 1936, Giant was Washington D.C.'s first modern supermarket by all accounts, and one that became a template for many other large-scale grocers. By opening a Super Giant in 1961, it even set the framework for eventual superstores like Walmart. In 1998, the chain was bought by Dutch company Royal Ahold AV for $2.6 billion. It was 2010 when Giant first introduced its gas rewards program.
Nowadays, Giant partners with Shell to offer gas-based perks by linking the Shell Fuel Rewards program to the Giant Flexible Rewards program. For every $1 spent at the grocery store, you earn one fuel point at Shell. The fuel points can be redeemed through the Shell Fuel Rewards program, and you can even stack them with any other points you accumulate within that Shell account. This also works for Stop & Shop rewards, another chain that's owned by what is now known as Ahold Delhaize.
BJ's
Firmly sitting in a distant yet still immensely profitable, third place in the members-only bulk retailer market (behind, of course, Costco and Sam's Club), BJ's has actually seen impressive growth in recent years. And like the Big Two, BJ's does have its own gas stations, which means it's in as good a position as Costco and Sam's Club to offer solid gas rewards for its members.
Through its Fuel Savers program, BJ's offers money off per gallon when you purchase eligible items in the store (as long as you fuel up within 30 days of the purchase). One of these items equals $0.10 off, two items equal $0.20 off, three equal $0.30 off, and so on. You can access the list of items that fall under the Fuel Savers program on BJ's website.
BJ's other gas perk option is through the BJ's One Mastercard. With this credit card, you can get up to $0.15 off per gallon at BJ's gas stations. Not bad for a chain that's already one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.
Food City
Originating back in 1918 in Greeneville, Tennessee, Food City is a supermarket staple in Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia — with nearly 160 locations throughout those five states. That's a lot of outposts within a relatively small piece of the U.S. map. Plenty of drivers there could use a gas rewards program, and Food City is doing what it can in this regard.
Food City's gas rewards are called Fuel Bucks, which come with the store's ValuCard program. These savings are eligible at Food City's Gas n' Go fueling stations. When you accumulate 150 Fuel Bucks, you're allowed one gas station visit where you get $0.15 off per gallon. If you collect as many as 300 Fuel Bucks, you can use them for $0.30 off per gallon on Wednesdays only.
On top of that, Food City will periodically run special deals to enhance Fuel Bucks savings, as well as offer Fuel Bucks when filling or refilling qualified prescriptions at Food City Wellness Club. Sick of high gas prices? This cures both.
Winn-Dixie
The past several years have been a rollercoaster for Winn-Dixie. The supermarket chain started by an Idaho transplant in Miami was first sold to Aldi in 2023. The latter then flipped Winn-Dixie to a consortium of private investors, but still held on to some Winn-Dixie locations in order to convert them into more Aldis (a process that's still ongoing).
When it all shook out, Winn-Dixie was still an ever-present grocery store throughout Florida. Until 2017, Winn-Dixie had Fuel Perks, which was a rewards program that collaborated with select Shell locations. But that was ditched to instead be a part of the American Express Plenti program, which was itself discontinued in 2018.
Today, the Winn-Dixie rewards program — also known as SE Grocer Rewards (named after its parent company Southeastern) — allows you to earn one point for every $2 spent in the store. These points can be applied to discounts at Shell gas stations, bringing it all full circle.
Kroger's
Kroger's has been around since well before cars were even regulars on the roads. The chain began life as a single store in downtown Cincinnati back in 1883. Kroger's was not only one of the first major stores to bake its own bread and manufacture its own products, but it was also delivering groceries on horse and buggy — back when the only vehicle fuel you needed was oats and barley.
Nowadays, Kroger's is well-positioned to help its many driving customers in the Midwest, South, and Mid-Atlantic regions where the chain dominates. It does this by offering what it calls Fuel Points. These are loaded onto Kroger Shopper's Cards, which can then be used as a form of payment at participating Kroger and Shell gas stations (there is a location tool on Kroger's website to help you find these redemption centers).
A customer gets one Fuel Point for every $1 spent on Kroger groceries. At Kroger gas stations, you can redeem up to 1,000 Fuel Points, which equals $1 off per gallon. At Shell locations, you can redeem up to 100 Fuel Points on a trip, which is $0.10 off per gallon.
Meijer
The Michigan-born Meijer grocery store came to be when barber Hendrik Meijer decided, in the middle of the Great Depression, to pivot from haircuts to groceries. In a state that became synonymous with motor vehicles, Meijer's grew alongside the auto industry in the Wolverine State — not opening its first store outside Michigan until 1994.
Today, there are more than 500 Meijer stores and Express locations. And although the auto industry isn't quite what it used to be in those parts, it certainly hasn't stopped drivers from zooming around and fueling up. With Meijer's mPerks rewards, the gas going in those vehicles can be a bit cheaper. For every $1 spent at the grocery store, you earn 10 points.
As you accumulate points, you can use the mPerks app to claim particular rewards. Rewards range from free grocery items to money off at checkout, but they can also be used for deals at the pump — including $1 off per gallon when you accrue 10,000 points.
Giant Eagle
Like the modern Italian mafia, Giant Eagle was formed by five families. Unlike the Italian mafia, this was centered in Pittsburgh, and the supermarket was a perfectly legal business. One thing the grocery chain did early on in the 1950s was offer a kind of proto-rewards program so that customers could buy big-ticket items.
This incentivizing spirit informs Giant Eagle's gas rewards program today. With the store's myPerks program, you get one perk (point) for every $1 spent. This can be redeemed for gas at GetGo gas stations, where 50 perks can get you $1 off your total, and every 100 perks can get you $0.10 off your gas, up to a free 30-gallon tank.
Giant Eagle will also periodically have gas deals. For example, in May 2026, every $100 transaction offered $0.50 off per gallon at GetGo gas stations. That means $200 equaled $1 off, $400 was $2 off, and so on. Just keep an eagle eye out for these kinds of deals if you shop at Giant Eagle.
Methodology
Researching some of the largest national and regional grocery chains –- many of which don't offer a direct gas rewards program for customers –- came down to figuring out the best rewards from the stores that actually did. Many of the margins were pretty negligible, but since every penny counts, those margins made all the difference.
It should also be noted that these gas rewards come directly from the stores themselves, and not through third-party or outside programs that can potentially be applied to a range of retailers. We also took into account how streamlined a rewards program was — for example, if you had to sign up for a credit card or membership before reaping the benefits.