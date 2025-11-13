The 110-Year-Old Grocery Chain Everybody Seems To Hate Has Been Closing Stores All Year

While it's never a good thing to hear about a grocery chain closing stores, some may feel a little less bad if they have negative feelings regarding the company itself. This much has clearly been the case for Safeway, one of the oldest grocery store chains in America (albeit not as old as Kroger), which has announced it will be closing down yet another location in the Bay Area of California. The company, which was founded in 1915, announced that the 231 W. Jackson St. location in Hayward is set to close its doors next February.

This comes after numerous closures for the company across the country have occurred in recent months, most notably in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, and California. In the case of the latter state, Safeway has already closed three locations in the Bay Area so far this year, leaving customers out of luck if they were frequenters of the massive chain. However, with another location in Hayward expected to remain open for the foreseeable future, the question of whether or not Safeway can retain scorned customers, who have been fed up with Safeway stores, through these closures remains a massive one.