We've all run into unhelpful grocery store employees. Maybe you ask where to find something and get nothing more than a shrug. Or you end up at a register where the cashier moves at a glacial pace. If it weren't for their nametag, you'd wonder if they even work there.

Of course, helpfulness varies from store to store and person to person. But after digging through online reviews, forums, and social media, certain chains kept popping up for having particularly unhelpful staff. Shoppers complain about employees who can't — or won't — answer simple questions, make checkout and returns unnecessarily difficult, or act downright rude.

To be fair, working at a grocery store isn't easy. Employees are often underpaid, understaffed, and dealing with demanding customers. A lack of training or support from management only exacerbates the situation. But while we sympathize with these challenges, we can't ignore the fact that unhelpful staff impacts the grocery shopping experience. So whether you're curious if your local store made the cut, or want validation about that eye-roll you got in aisle nine, you've come to the right place. These are the grocery store chains with the least helpful employees, according to customers themselves.