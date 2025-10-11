Grocery Store Chains With The Least Helpful Employees, According To Customers
We've all run into unhelpful grocery store employees. Maybe you ask where to find something and get nothing more than a shrug. Or you end up at a register where the cashier moves at a glacial pace. If it weren't for their nametag, you'd wonder if they even work there.
Of course, helpfulness varies from store to store and person to person. But after digging through online reviews, forums, and social media, certain chains kept popping up for having particularly unhelpful staff. Shoppers complain about employees who can't — or won't — answer simple questions, make checkout and returns unnecessarily difficult, or act downright rude.
To be fair, working at a grocery store isn't easy. Employees are often underpaid, understaffed, and dealing with demanding customers. A lack of training or support from management only exacerbates the situation. But while we sympathize with these challenges, we can't ignore the fact that unhelpful staff impacts the grocery shopping experience. So whether you're curious if your local store made the cut, or want validation about that eye-roll you got in aisle nine, you've come to the right place. These are the grocery store chains with the least helpful employees, according to customers themselves.
Target
According to reviews, it's not uncommon for Target employees to ignore customers altogether. Some grocery store sections are left completely unattended, leaving shoppers to track down employees for help. And when ringing the buzzer to access locked merchandise, customers watched employees walk right past them, blatantly avoiding their request. Even when an employee is present, they don't always have the keys or make an effort to find them. Sadly, these aren't one-off experiences, but frequent occurrences, making those high-value items challenging to buy.
A confusing refund policy is another one of the biggest red flags when shopping at Target. Unfortunately, staff don't always make this process easier. One customer reported waiting in the returns and exchanges line for 45 minutes, while another was denied their refund because the item was recently discontinued. Online customer service agents are reportedly even worse. One online shopper spent over a week attempting to return an item. Customer support sent a blank return label, and when contacted, the agent disappeared mid-conversation.
A previous employee admits that many staff members are lazy, putting the bulk of the workload on the few who actually care. According to them, socializing takes precedence, Guest Services is essentially a hangout zone, and the staff take breaks simultaneously, leaving customers to either wait for long periods or fend for themselves.
Walmart
Shoppers have noticed entitled employees and a lack of proper management across Walmart stores. Many describe staff who seem annoyed when asked for help, as if answering a basic question is somehow beneath them. Meanwhile, another exasperated customer joked on Trustpilot about "checkout lines movin slower than dial-up" — that is, when staffed checkout lanes are even open. More often than not, shoppers are forced to rely on self-checkout, which can be frustrating when purchasing a full cart of items or anything that requires ID verification.
The words lazy and rude appear repeatedly in online reviews, with customers pleading for Walmart to better vet and train its employees. Many also point to what they call a chaotic store environment, where organization seems optional. Shelves are reportedly left half-stocked or cluttered with unboxed items, like someone opened the package just to take a peek (or a piece). Sadly, these complaints didn't even make our list of the shadiest things about Walmart's grocery department, which includes issues like regional monopolies and overcharging for weighted goods.
Food Lion
When it comes to Food Lion, customers say you might want to think twice before scheduling a grocery delivery. The staff responsible for fulfilling online orders is repeatedly called out for sloppy service. Think missing items, crushed or damaged goods, and in some cases, orders that never arrive at all. To make matters worse, shoppers claim they're still charged for these phantom deliveries and then get the runaround when trying to reach someone for help.
Inside the store, things don't improve much. Shoppers complain about shelves stocked with expired products that somehow slip through the cracks. When they alert employees, they're reportedly met with attitude instead of apologies. Even during stocking hours, staff are described as inconsiderate by blocking aisles, refusing to move, and generally acting as if customers are in the way.
The frustration continues at checkout. Customers say employees linger near the registers while shoppers are funneled into self-checkout. While self-checkout can be convenient, sometimes you just want a real person to scan your groceries — especially when that blinking red light goes off and you're left helpless. To avoid feeling wrongfully accused of shoplifting, follow the unspoken rules of self-checkout. If you're notoriously bad at scanning items, request a staffed checkout, even if it means dealing with less-than-eager employees.
Albertsons
According to customer feedback, Albertsons' online orders are a frequent source of frustration. However, it's not the online ordering app they complained about. Albertsons actually uses ForU, one of the best grocery store apps available. Instead, it's human error (and attitude) they're concerned about.
Shoppers have reported missing items and delayed deliveries. One customer said that after Albertsons botched two orders in a row, they reached out to customer service, only to be told the issue would be handled. Months later, they were still waiting for compensation. Even curbside pickup isn't a safe bet. Some customers say they've waited outside endlessly for help, only to go inside for assistance and get scolded for not following pickup protocol.
Perhaps the issues stem from distracted staff. Inside the store, employees seem more focused on chatting with each other than helping customers. Reviewers describe employees as dismissive, difficult to flag down, and visibly irritated when asked to ring someone up. A little workplace banter is perfectly fine — but these shoppers were left standing around wondering if anyone was actually working.
Safeway
When it comes to Safeway's customer complaints, the checkout experience tops the list. Shoppers frequently mention that long lines and slow-moving registers can turn a quick grocery run into a full-on test of patience. However, the real problem seems to begin once they actually reach the cashier.
Reviews often point to confusion and inconsistency among staff, particularly when it comes to handling member discounts. Instead of resolving issues efficiently, employees reportedly bounce customers from one register to another, with no one taking ownership of the problem. One particularly exasperated shopper shared that it took an hour to fix a simple membership issue — only to be told by the manager that they'd have to create an entirely new account from scratch.
Safeway's deli department seems to have its own set of recurring complaints. Many customers report walking up to find employees spilling tea rather than baking bread. So if you're heading here anytime soon, be prepared to interrupt the gossip circle just to get a slice of turkey. To up your chances of better service, we recommend doing your grocery shopping midweek for shorter lines and fewer crowds.
H-E-B
At any grocery store, employees are supposed to be the go-to source for information, whether it's prices, discounts, or store policies. When they don't have the answers — or worse, give the wrong ones — it's not just annoying. It feels like you're being misled, even if by accident. And according to customer reviews, H-E-B shoppers experience this far too often. One frustrated customer said an employee assured them they'd be reimbursed for bottle deposits, only to be told H-E-B doesn't offer deposit refunds upon returning.
The deli section seems to be another sore spot for H-E-B customers. Shoppers describe disorganized staffing, with several employees wandering the aisles while only one person tackles a growing deli line. The result is long waits that feel easily avoidable. But despite raising issues with management, customers say nothing changes.
Some customers defend the employees, blaming management instead. They say poor leadership and low morale trickle down, fueling this misinformation and lack of urgency. When workers feel undervalued, motivation inevitably drops, and unfortunately, H-E-B customers have noticed this phenomenon firsthand. Reviewers describe an increasingly checked-out vibe among staff, with some more focused on chatting than actually helping shoppers.
Aldi
There are plenty of myths about Aldi that simply aren't true, like the idea that it only sells low-quality products or store-brand goods. But one rumor that might actually be accurate is that the staff aren't the friendliest. Many shoppers describe a cold, unwelcoming atmosphere from the moment they walk in. No greeting, no acknowledgment — just a general sense that customers are more of a burden than a priority. Some reviewers reported that employees promised to help but never returned, leaving them standing around, or that they were rude.
Things reportedly get worse near closing time. While everyone looks forward to the end of their shift, some Aldi staff seem a little too eager to clock out. Shoppers recount being harshly told to stop shopping and hurry to checkout — often as early as 15 minutes before closing. One reviewer said they were rushed out despite needing just one more item. So if you're planning a late-night Aldi run, you might want to show up early because once closing time nears, customer service apparently shuts down first.
Kroger
Kroger may be the oldest grocery store chain in America, but many shoppers say its customer service hasn't aged well. Across forums and reviews, customers reminisce about the chain's once-helpful staff, but today, they notice a sharp decline in the quality of customer service. They mention sparse staffing, long lines, and a customer service desk that seems to specialize only in Western Union transfers and lottery tickets. Ask about anything else, and you might just be told to check the app – meaning you're more likely to get help from a bot than the human in front of you.
Even employees admit morale is low. Workers say pay is minimal and raises are a joke, meaning there's little incentive to raise the bar. Some former staff members even claim they were discouraged from chatting too long with customers. What used to be considered good service is now seen as fraternizing or wasting time.
King Soopers
King Soopers, a subsidiary of Kroger, is Colorado's largest supermarket chain. But according to many shoppers, that doesn't mean it's the best. Customers describe shopping there as a series of small frustrations that add up to one giant inconvenience. One of the most common complaints is chronic understaffing. A Reddit user summed it up perfectly: "Their self-checkout requires me to do everything one at a time and bugs out half the time and requires employee intervention. They've been short-staffing, though, so an employee might not make it to me for a long time."
Those few employees on duty might just be at their breaking point, because customers say the attitude is just unsavory. One Yelp reviewer shared that when they asked for help, the head clerk bluntly said, "I don't have time to handle this right now." Others describe condescending tones and disinterest. Meanwhile, simple requests (like removing expired items) are being ignored altogether, leaving customers feeling disrespected and dismissed.
Jewel Osco
Albertsons-owned Jewel Osco isn't exactly a gem — at least according to customers. Many reviewers say the staff seem to make shopping harder and are quick to dodge accountability when things go wrong. Instead of problem-solving, employees are often described as indifferent or dismissive, leaving shoppers to resolve issues on their own.
Several reviews point to a lack of common sense in how employees handle customer situations. One shopper shared that they briefly set their basket down to grab something nearby, only to come back and find it gone. Presumably staff had assumed it was abandoned and removed it, forcing the shopper to start over from scratch. Sure, we've all done the set-down-and-grab move, especially when the basket's reaching its maximum weight tolerance. But having to redo your entire grocery run because of overzealous staff is the definition of unhelpful.
Although you want to avoid awkward in-store moments, using the store's drive-up-and-go option doesn't sound much better. Shoppers report long waits and questionable substitutions (sometimes pricier replacements for items that were actually still in stock). When customers point this out, employees often shrug and blame the system, offering little real help.
Meijer
When it comes to America's most trusted grocery stores, Meijer unfortunately does not top the list (according to BrandSpark). Based on Meijer reviews, a good portion of this distrust stems from unhelpful or disengaged employees. Some shoppers report being ignored entirely at checkout. Sure, they'll scan your items and take your money, but eye contact apparently costs extra. After analyzing reviews across multiple grocery store chains, we've noticed that not acknowledging customers is a recurring theme. And when that small courtesy disappears, the whole experience starts to feel dehumanizing.
Customers also complain about communication issues. They've been told items are in stock, only to arrive and find empty shelves. Others mention a lack of empathy from employees, especially when assisting guests who are hard of hearing. One shopper said the staff member didn't bother to slow down or enunciate, making the interaction uncomfortable to watch. Meanwhile, another shopper said they were hassled over a simple return, which was the last straw before deciding to boycott entirely. And based on the number of similar reviews, it seems that disgruntled customers are jumping on this boycotting bandwagon.
Save-A-Lot
While you might save a lot at this grocery store, those discounts may come at the cost of customer service. The majority of TrustPilot reviews were a mere one star at the time of writing, with several shoppers saying that instead of acting like they're there to help, Save-A-Lot's employees behave as if they're going out of their way to assist you. Reviewers on other sites agree with this sentiment, describing staff members who go about their workday like zombies, barely lifting their heads to acknowledge patrons. So if you're expecting pleasantries like "please" or "thank you," perhaps consider shopping elsewhere.
When problems arise, customer service declines even further. One reviewer shared that after returning spoiled food, instead of receiving an apology, they were met with an attitude. Others say that Save-A-Lot takes the "we're closing soon" warning to new extremes — one shopper claimed they weren't even allowed into the store 20 minutes before closing time. When they complained, management lacked any sympathy.
Giant Eagle
Some shoppers dislike Giant Eagle so much that they've gone full protest mode. One even took to Reddit, urging others to boycott the store, claiming, "Giant Eagle has made it clear that they are anti-consumer, anti-employee, and ultimately anti-human." While it may sound dramatic, many reviewers echo this same sentiment. They describe grumpy employees and an overall confusing shopping experience.
Customers describe shelves that are half-stocked, prices that are mismatched, and refunds that move at a glacial pace. One poor soul said it took nearly 20 minutes to fix a simple pricing error. Others report being turned away before closing time, even when trying to buy a small item that's sitting just behind the counter.
Some shoppers sympathize with the workers — and we can't blame them. We've heard rumors of short staffing and low morale, which would make it hard to stay motivated and feign a good attitude. Meanwhile, staff say registers need a manager's blessing for every little override, causing the checkout process to slow to a crawl.
WinCo
WinCo has a lot going for it. I's one of the best grocery stores for budget shoppers. Plus, unlike Costco, you can visit these warehouse-style supermarkets without a membership. The downside? Staff might not be the most helpful. As a TrustPilot reviewer dramatically explains, "just imagine having millions of bad employees running a company, and you have WinCo."
Reviewers say the staff often do the bare minimum, especially when it comes to stocking. They paint a picture of employees blocking entire aisles with pallets of merchandise and waving you around like it's a detour on the freeway. One customer mentioned being charged incorrectly with no resolution in sight, while others complain about stores that could use a serious cleaning. Think sticky floors and garbage in grocery carts.
Like all supermarket chains, standards vary from store to store. But with fewer than three stars on both TrustPilot and Site Jabber – and plenty of customer complaints to justify those poor ratings — we'd lower expectations of WinCo across the board.