Aldi Is Set To Replace 5 Florida Locations Of This Southern Supermarket Chain

Aldi's continued growth in the grocery store sector has been nothing short of remarkable and the chain doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Following what has been referred to as its biggest expansion effort ever this past year, Aldi is making massive changes in 2026, including continuing to take over pre-existing grocery stores in key Southern markets. The chain is set to open five new stores in Florida in place of existing Winn-Dixie locations, a move that comes a year after Aldi sold the popular Southern chain mere months after purchasing it.

Each of the new Aldi locations popping up in former Winn-Dixies are located on the Treasure Coast which is located on the eastern side of the state. The cities which will receive the new Aldi stores are Sebastian, Vero Beach, Hobe Sound, and Fort Pierce (which will get two locations). With this, the chain will have expanded its reach in this highly-populated area from 9 stores to 14 by the end of 2026. Two of the new locations (Sebastian and Vero Beach) are set to reopen in the coming months, the location in Hobe Sound is currently undergoing renovations, and the two in Fort Pierce will remain open as Winn-Dixie locations until February and March, after which they will begin the conversion process.