15 Grocery Store Items You'll Only Find In Southern States

While we appreciate a good nationwide nosh fest (looking at you Sam's Club and Wally World finds), there is just something special about going into your local grocery store and nabbing an item you know is exclusive to your neighborhood stomping grounds. Now, as much as we love a good Oreo cookie or bag of Doritos when the munchies hit, this list ain't about things you can snag at Target in Toledo.

Today we're talkin' about Southern-specific grocery treasures. Those unique, regional grocery finds that make folks north of Virginia scratch their heads and marvel, "Y'all really eat that?" These are the church potluck darlings, the "don't-show-up-without-it" Southern staples, the things your Nana kept on standby to whip up and enjoy on the porch with some sweet tea when company stopped by. You can't just DoorDash this kind of Southern comfort from Costco. You gotta drive down the road to Winn Dixie, or wander the aisle at the nearest Piggly Wiggly, to snag these Southern gems.

From Ruth's pimento cheese to Hunter's livermush, these are the unsung grocery heroes that you just won't find north of that Mason-Dixon Line. Let's shop, y'all.