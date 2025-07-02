Why Tupelo Honey Is So Expensive

If you've ever seen jars of tupelo honey for sale someplace, you might have asked yourself two questions: "Why did they name a honey after Elvis' birthplace?" and "Why is it so expensive?" Well, it's not actually named after the city of Tupelo, Mississippi. In fact, Tupelo is named after the source of the honey: the flowers of the tupelo tree, which make an exceptionally sweet, buttery variety of honey. Chances are you've heard of it courtesy of Van Morrison, who wrote a beautiful song called "Tupelo Honey", back when he still wrote beautiful songs and didn't just complain about COVID lockdowns, or the 1997 film "Ulee's Gold," which earned Peter Fonda an Oscar nomination. But the other question remains: Why is tupelo honey so darn expensive? Well, it's a matter of simple economics. Due to a number of reasons, the demand for the honey far exceeds the supply.

While a 12-ounce jar of Good and Gather clover honey (much more common than tupelo honey) will only cost you about four bucks, a jar of tupelo honey the same size will cost you nearly thirty dollars. It's not as expensive as other kinds of rare honey, including the fabled purple honey of the North Carolina Sandhills or the hallucinatory "mad honey" of the Himalayas, but it's still pretty pricey. The reasons why have to do with the blooming period of tupelo flowers, as well as the habitat of tupelo trees.