The Reason Mad Honey Makes You Hallucinate

When it comes to "natural things you can consume that make you hallucinate," mushrooms have had the market cornered for a long time. There's ayahuasca, sure, but that's probably too rich for most people's blood, to say nothing of their digestive system. And the whole licking-toads thing is just a myth, so for most people, it's just mushrooms. Or, if you go to certain parts of the world like Turkey and Nepal, there is something with the rather ominous name of "mad honey." A certain kind of flower grows in these select areas, one that, when bees feed upon it, it gives the honey the bees make certain psychoactive properties.

You see, some species of rhododendron produce a substance called "grayanotoxin" that carries over into its pollen. When bees gather that pollen and bring it back to their hive, their honey is then infused with the grayanotoxin, which lends it that hallucinatory property. Exactly what those who take it see and feel, if anything, depends on the dosage and the person: some report a high similar to marijuana, while others describe feeling warm and relaxed without any hallucinations. With that said, higher doses can result in vomiting, diarrhea, vivid hallucinations, and even death — it's called "grayanotoxin," after all.

Mind you, many people who partake in mad honey aren't only after a high. It has been used to counteract hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes, while others use it to treat erectile dysfunction.