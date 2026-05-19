12 'Unnecessary' Kitchen Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To Reviews

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These days, it can be hard to justify buying kitchen items that aren't truly a necessity. Not only do extra gadgets take up counter and cabinet space, but kitchen tools can be pricey, especially newer, high-tech versions. Still, though we definitely recommend making sure you have the need, space, and money for the purchases you make, some cooking gadgets on the market are worth looking into; these tools save time and effort, making them an indispensable commodity in the modern kitchen.

In the upcoming post, we're revealing which kitchen tools are worth making extra space for. From humble handheld devices to intricate, high-powered workhorses, there are a variety of gadgets sold in today's market that we believe make a noteworthy difference in your cooking experience.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that not every tool on the upcoming list will be suitable for every kitchen. As always, be sure to do your research to ensure that the tool or gadget suggested will be useful for your cooking needs before making the purchase.