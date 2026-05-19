12 'Unnecessary' Kitchen Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying, According To Reviews
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These days, it can be hard to justify buying kitchen items that aren't truly a necessity. Not only do extra gadgets take up counter and cabinet space, but kitchen tools can be pricey, especially newer, high-tech versions. Still, though we definitely recommend making sure you have the need, space, and money for the purchases you make, some cooking gadgets on the market are worth looking into; these tools save time and effort, making them an indispensable commodity in the modern kitchen.
In the upcoming post, we're revealing which kitchen tools are worth making extra space for. From humble handheld devices to intricate, high-powered workhorses, there are a variety of gadgets sold in today's market that we believe make a noteworthy difference in your cooking experience.
Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that not every tool on the upcoming list will be suitable for every kitchen. As always, be sure to do your research to ensure that the tool or gadget suggested will be useful for your cooking needs before making the purchase.
1. Digital meat thermometer
While it technically could be possible to tell whether or not meat is cooked through by appearance among other factors, a digital thermometer is the only accurate way to ensure the food is heated to a safe internal temperature. That's what makes a digital meat thermometer like this Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer Digital Instant-Read Food Thermometer a worthy purchase; it works to tell you the exact temperature of your food without any guesswork.
"I always question if my meat is fully cooked, and as a result, I get it overdone and dried out," an Amazon reviewer states. "This [Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer Digital Instant-Read Food Thermometer] is the best meat thermometer. Easy to use, easy to clean, quick to register temp, and I LOVE the magnet. I just leave it on my oven so it's always right at my fingertips. My meat has been done and moist since I started using this!"
Besides being an awesome gadget for dishing up safe, juicy, and flavorful meat, a digital meat thermometer can be used for a variety of purposes. Checking water temperature, bread doneness, and even the temperature of oil are all examples of ways you can utilize a digital meat thermometer for more in your kitchen. Just be sure to note the kind of digital thermometer you're buying; some varieties offer features that others don't (such as magnets and waterproof abilities), so pay close attention before making a purchase.
2. Egg steamer
Though incredibly easy to make, boiling eggs to the perfect consistency can be tricky. Thankfully, egg steamers work to deliver hard-boiled, soft-cooked, or "jammy" eggs (often made using this low and slow French method) with next to no effort.
While there are many egg steamer varieties on the market that customers love, the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a particularly popular pick. Fans rave about its invaluable use in their kitchen, with one happy Amazon reviewer stating, "I wish I had this little gadget earlier in life. I love hard-boiled eggs, but 9 times out of 10, they are either overcooked, undercooked, green, [or] difficult to peel. I have watched so many videos describing how to make hard-boiled eggs turn out correctly. Turns out all I needed was this device. Follow the directions, put the finished eggs directly into ice water for 10 minutes, and you will have perfect hard-boiled eggs that are easy to peel."
In addition to their aforementioned perks, egg steamers tend to be inexpensive, and most are compact enough to fit neatly on the counter without taking up too much space. It's also worth noting that most egg steamers often come with a hole puncher to pierce the top of your eggs with, as this can make the eggs easier to peel. Cool, huh?
3. Bread machine
There are plenty of types of bread suitable for beginner bakers, but it honestly doesn't get any easier than dump-and-go. Bread machines are a convenient and efficient way of baking bread, and though we won't deny the therapeutic effects of kneading dough by hand, nothing can compare to time saved in the kitchen.
The Elite Gourmet EBM8103SS Programmable Bread Maker Machine can be found on Amazon, and reviewers insist it's a lifesaver when you want to indulge in fresh bread on a regular basis. "I absolutely love that I can get up in the morning, start the bread machine, go work outside, and by lunch, we have a loaf that's ready," an Amazon patron states. "And I have significantly fewer dishes to wash, too, than if I used my stand mixer."
To use a bread machine, simply load it up with the ingredients, push the button needed, and go about your day. Of course, different models will sport various functions; many have options for French, whole wheat, and even gluten-free bread, making it a versatile option for almost any diet. Don't forget sweet treats — bread machines can handle more than just traditional eats, with raisin bread, cinnamon bread, and other delectable bites all fair game.
4. Oil sprayer bottle
If you're looking for a great alternative to cooking spray, look no further than an oil sprayer bottle. Because many store-bought options often contain more than just the oil itself, this humble kitchen tool is a must-have for advocates of pure ingredients.
Oil sprayers make it possible for home cooks to spray anything from organic olive oil to homemade salad dressing with just a spritz. Some oil sprayer varieties even contain a nozzle that allows you to drizzle the oil. Customers on Amazon love using the Yarramate Glass Olive Oil Sprayer, claiming it gives them better control of the amount of oil used. "It's a total game-changer for the kitchen because it combines a sprayer and a pourer into one sleek glass bottle," states an Amazon reviewer. "The spray is a fine, even mist — perfect for the air fryer or salads — and the pour feature is precise for when you need more volume for a pan. The 16-ounce size is great because we aren't refilling it every two days."
5. Rotary grater
The Mouli grater has been around for quite some time, but modern-day rotary graters are gaining popularity as these now viral kitchen tools have begun garnering the attention of younger cooks. Rotary graters are perfect for grating large amounts of food quickly; they usually contain suction cup bases that allow you to grate cheese in bulk without the gadget falling over. The best part is that most rotary graters come with a variety of attachments that allow you to grate more than just cheese — you can slice potatoes, chop celery, and so much more.
Pricing for rotary graters vary, but this Cambom Rotary Cheese Grater currently runs for around $36 at the time of writing. Patrons love its functional versatility, with one customer stating it's one of the best kitchen gadgets they own. "[The Cambom Rotary Cheese Grater is] my favorite kitchen gadget," an Amazon reviewer claims. "So easy to assemble, use, and wash [...] the suction knob makes it so that the grater stays put. I have used it to grate cheese, slice potatoes, and sweet potatoes to make chips, the blade attachment cuts through the tough sweet potato skin like butter. I probably use this kitchen gadget daily. It's durable, and definitely worth the money!"
6. Mandoline
Though a rotary grater is awesome for grating cheese and even slicing veggies, it can sometimes take up a lot of space on your counter, especially if you already own a lot of gadgets. If you're interested in thinly sliced veggies but want to save on space, it might be worth it to give a handheld mandoline a try. Known for slicing potatoes, apples, and carrots into impossibly thin slices, a mandoline is an amazing tool when you're looking to make potato chips, thinly shaved carrots, or sliced apples for pie.
The OXO Good Grips Handheld Mandoline Slicer is one such tool; its low-cost, space-saving, and efficient qualities have customers cheering."I love this little workhorse!" a patron on Amazon proclaims. "When I thinly sliced onions, I had to look to see if it was actually cutting because it was so smooth! I sliced carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, potatoes, cucumber, celery, etc., all with equal ease. I really like the slots at the bottom that fit on the edge of a bowl, and the non-slide rubber feet that help it not slide on your work surface. Great kitchen tool!"
In most cases, a mandoline will come with safety features that help keep your fingers from the blades. If, for whatever reason, you choose not to use its safety components, you'll need to be extra careful; we suggest grabbing a pair of food-grade cutting gloves like these NoCry Premium Cut Resistant Gloves to keep your fingers intact while slicing.
7. Immersion blender
Though technically unnecessary, an immersion blender is a worthy tool to keep in your kitchen; it can make life easier, according to reviews, especially when blending smaller portions. In case you aren't familiar with it, an immersion blender is basically a blender on a stick that allows you to submerge blades into a cup, pot, or bowl to pulverize ingredients. And while one obvious use for this sort of kitchen gadget would be for smoothies, it has many other uses, including making baby food, homemade mayo, soups, sauces, and protein shakes.
Remember that though an immersion blender can help you skip the need for a traditional blender, it isn't a total replacement. Coarse ingredients like dry nuts or a large quantity of hard frozen fruits probably aren't best handled by an immersion blender. Still, it's a good thing to keep on hand — and even better when you choose one that's dishwasher safe and comes with a variety of attachments (and colors) like this KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender.
"I decided to try the KitchenAid model because of the excellent reviews and because there is only one button to push to blend," states one Amazon reviewer. "I also like the rubberized pan guard because I usually use this immersion blender to make creamy soups, and the enamel-coated surfaces of my high-end pots could get scratched by the exposed spinning metal blade." Neat, right?
8. Ground meat masher
Mincing meat without the use of a hand-held masher takes patience and practice, and while there are certainly methods out there that work, it often takes special technique to get the job done right. Rather than searching the internet for the best methods for breaking up ground meat, we suggest investing in a ground meat masher. Useful for more than just ground beef, a meat masher is a humble tool that reviewers insist finely minces meat with little to no effort needed.
Though many meat mashers exist on the market, the OXO Good Grips Ground Meat Chopper receives glowing reviews from fans. Most agree, this masher is worth the purchase as it effectively grinds meat faster and more effectively than a wooden spoon or spatula. "Like a master chef, I can now chop up the meat," states an Amazon reviewer. "Those little strips of unmanageable meat are now history, and I get perfectly, evenly cooked, ground beef each time! When I do remember to defrost it hours before, cooking the meat is a snap. I am really impressed with this little tool and how much it has changed my mentality when cooking ground beef. I now cook ground beef two to three times as often."
Remember, a meat masher works for more than just ground beef. Try using it to grind or shred anything from chicken to pork, or even the ingredients for meatloaf.
9. Apple peeler
A well-made apple dessert can be the epitome of comfort — after all, a homemade, well-filled apple pie uses only a few ingredients but still manages to yield amazing, comforting flavor. Even so, peeling the number of apples needed to make certain apple dishes takes time. Removing the skin and core can take longer than most of us appreciate, which is exactly why a countertop apple peeler can be a wise purchase.
We aren't just talking about one of those handheld peelers here, but rather the kind that cores and skins apples, all with the spin of a handle. These devices usually require that you attach the apple to a horizontal bar; as you crank the handle, the skin and core of the apple is removed.
Fans of the Starfrit Apple Peeler on Amazon insist that this peculiar-looking machine is a must-have for apple lovers; some reviewers' claims are quite bold, with some stating the machine can peel an apple in as little as a few seconds. "I was a bit wary of this product when I read about it, but it really does work extremely well," one Amazon reviewer states. "It's easy to clean, and, unless you have a really deformed apple, [it] gets all the skin off except for a small bit at the opposite end you start."
10. Bench scraper
Okay, so a bench scraper isn't really a fancy gadget, and yes, you could probably live without one in your life. But would we recommend it? Yes, especially if you make a lot of dough. Bench scrapers are nothing more than square-shaped, well, scrapers, usually crafted with a top handle for easy maneuvering. Working with dough that's too sticky or won't come together? A bench scraper is great for handling the mess, while also working as an awesome cutting tool for raw dough.
Another great function of the bench scraper is picking up chopped veggies. Rather than lift your entire chopping board to dump into a bowl or pan, simply use the scraper to transport the chopped food neatly and easily.
With all of its versatility, it's no wonder many high-quality bench scrapers receive rave reviews — the Ourokhome Bench Scraper, for example, has bakers impressed, with its durability and practical usage being two of the many reasons most deem this tool a keeper. "The laser-engraved measurements and conversion chart are super convenient — no more guessing or searching Google mid-recipe!" an Amazon customer explains. "I've used it for everything from pizza dough to cookie prep, and it's held up beautifully without bending or dulling. Plus, it just feels solid and well-made in your hand. If you do any kind of baking or cooking, this is a tool you'll reach for again and again."
11. Jar opener
Out of all the gadgets featured as part of this list of unnecessary kitchen tools, we admit that a jar opener is probably one of the least essential for some people. Nevertheless, we couldn't leave the tool off the list, especially considering the overwhelmingly positive reviews coming from those who own one. Whether you have arthritis, are recovering from injury, or simply think having to research the common tricks to open stubborn jars is a hassle, having a gadget like this EZ Off Jar Opener is a time (and hand) saver.
"This simple device is truly amazing — with only the slightest amount of effort EVERY jar lid opens effortlessly," a reviewer on Amazon states. "The screws are self-starting — NO drilling necessary, and they're the perfect length for cabinets. Screwed right in effortlessly and didn't punch through the wood at all. Literally took 3 minutes to install."
And while the EZ Off Jar Opener is certainly an option, other jar openers, like this handheld Otstar Jar Opener, work to get the job done, too. Do your research to see which is best for your kitchen, but either way, a jar opener could be a smart purchase, no matter which option you choose.
12. High-power blender
A high-powered blender is worth its weight in gold according to many reviewers, but whether or not it'll prove useful for your kitchen will obviously depend on what you're using it for. While a standard blender typically whirls things well enough, there are some foods that a high-power blender not only handles better, but also makes smoother and more enjoyable.
From almond butter to creamy homemade hummus, a high-powered blender like the Vitamix Propel Series 750 Professional-Grade Blender can do wonders, making it easier to enjoy homemade goodness that's just as good, if not better, than the stuff on store shelves. "We've been using the Vitamix Propel 750 almost every day for smoothies as part of trying to lose weight, and it's been great," states an Amazon customer. "The smoothies come out super smooth — no chunks at all, even with frozen fruit. It's really powerful and blends everything quickly. I also like that it has 6 preset modes, and the self-cleaning mode is super convenient."
Now, while it's true that the Vitamix works remarkably well, we also know that the price tag can be shocking. Thankfully, other, more affordable options on the market exist; the Ninja Professional Blender, for example, is a high-powered, slightly more affordable blender that receives high ratings from fans as well.