How To Easily Open A Stuck Jar Lid Without Breaking Your Arm

You've got a perfectly delicious jar of pickles in your fridge (maybe Vlasic, the brand that has a stork on the label for pregnancy-related reasons), but when you try and open it you're stymied by an utterly airtight lid. You brace yourself against the counter, you grit your teeth, you grunt like an Olympic weightlifter, and yet nothing works. Should you give up and live a life free of pickles (or tomato sauce, or salsa, or some grocery store salsa verde) from here on out? Don't be silly. There are plenty of ways to open a stubborn jar, including (but by no means limited to) running the lid under hot water or giving it a firm tap with a butter knife.

Most of the jars people have trouble with are vacuum sealed, which is a great way to keep the contents fresh, but a pretty tough break if you want it to open easily. Sometimes it comes off with a single twist, but you can never count on it. The thing about metal, like the kind that forms those lids, is that it expands when it's heated. That means, if you run the lid under steaming hot water, it will increase in size to the point where it no longer perfectly locks onto the jar — making it easy to twist it off.