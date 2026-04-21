The Best Jammy Egg Yolks Are Made Using This Low And Slow French Method

From ultra-creamy French scrambled eggs to custard-like French omelets (which are not the same as the American kind), France has given the world a wealth of famously indulgent egg dishes. If you're a jammy egg yolk lover, one lesser-known French egg preparation well worth a try is confit eggs, according to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board. "Confit eggs are eggs, usually the yolks or sometimes gently cooked whole eggs, prepared slowly at a low temperature in fat, often oil or butter," he explained. "The goal is not browning or frying, but gentle heat that transforms the yolk into something rich, silky, and deeply luxurious."

The texture is the star of the show in confit eggs. "You get a yolk that is velvety, spoonable, and intensely satisfying in a way that is very different from a standard soft-boiled or fried egg," Serrano-Bahri said. "It feels elegant while still being fairly simple." As for serving suggestions, he says confit eggs complement foods that benefit from richness and a velvety finish, such as toasted bread, roasted vegetables, grain bowls, pasta, potatoes, or a warm breakfast salad. "The reason they pair so well with so many dishes is that the yolk acts almost like a built-in finishing sauce," he explained. "It adds richness, body, and a luxurious mouthfeel without overwhelming the rest of the dish."