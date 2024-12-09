The Difference Between A French And American-Style Omelet

Omelets come in many forms depending on the ingredients, whether they're fluffy IHOP diner-style omelets, delicate French foldovers, or Omurice Japanese omelets. Though the base of beaten eggs is simple, the techniques behind cooking omelets can vary quite a bit. The two omelets we most often talk about are American-style omelets and French-style.

Making an American-style omelet involves cooking beaten eggs in a non-stick pan without stirring so that they set. You can then fill it with cheese, veggies, or meat and, when you're done, simply fold it in half, slide it out of the pan, and serve. The eggs are hard-cooked, meaning they're about as firm as you can make them, usually with very little moisture remaining. These are the kind of omelets you'll find at any diner worth its mettle.

A French omelet (or omelette) is very different in terms of cooking. French omelettes start with a base of custardy soft-set scrambled eggs that are lightly cooked. You'll need to shake the pan and gently whisk the eggs before lowering the heat to let them rest and set. Once cooked on the outside, add your filling and roll your omelette into a delicate cylinder shape. They look deceptively simple, but they're a true exercise in texture and timing since the exteriors are firm while their centers are airy and moist. French omelettes can be tricky to master, but once you do, you may never go back.