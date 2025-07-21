The One Food Keke Palmer Eats Every Single Day

We all have a few foods that we swear we could eat every day. Actor and singer Keke Palmer has hers, as she revealed during an interview on the YouTube show "House Guest," hosted by Scott Evans. It's a food that has dominated her social media feeds (and possibly yours too), and it's one you usually associate with breakfast — though it's really an all-day sort of bite.

"Jammy egg. It has literally taken over my whole algorithm," she told Evans (via YouTube). "Everything I look at is jammy eggs: jammy egg, jammy egg on toast, jammy egg on rice, jammy egg, just jammy egg." A jammy egg is basically just an egg that is cooked between soft-boiled and hard-boiled, resulting in a yolk that's more gooey than runny. You can think of it as an over-medium soft-boiled egg.

Her cooking method only takes about 10 minutes. She first lowers her eggs into boiling water for a precise seven minutes before letting them cool off in an ice bath for three. After peeling the eggs, you're off to the races and can use them in really any meal or snack during the day.