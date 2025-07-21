The One Food Keke Palmer Eats Every Single Day
We all have a few foods that we swear we could eat every day. Actor and singer Keke Palmer has hers, as she revealed during an interview on the YouTube show "House Guest," hosted by Scott Evans. It's a food that has dominated her social media feeds (and possibly yours too), and it's one you usually associate with breakfast — though it's really an all-day sort of bite.
"Jammy egg. It has literally taken over my whole algorithm," she told Evans (via YouTube). "Everything I look at is jammy eggs: jammy egg, jammy egg on toast, jammy egg on rice, jammy egg, just jammy egg." A jammy egg is basically just an egg that is cooked between soft-boiled and hard-boiled, resulting in a yolk that's more gooey than runny. You can think of it as an over-medium soft-boiled egg.
Her cooking method only takes about 10 minutes. She first lowers her eggs into boiling water for a precise seven minutes before letting them cool off in an ice bath for three. After peeling the eggs, you're off to the races and can use them in really any meal or snack during the day.
Different ways to use a jammy egg
As you can imagine, jammy eggs are pretty versatile. Sure, you can eat them with various American breakfast staples, but Keke Palmer likes soaking them overnight in a mix of soy sauce, rice vinegar, tamarind, ginger, chili, and sometimes a bit of garlic in a preparation that is no doubt inspired by Korean mayak gyeran. The next morning, she'll split the marinated egg over some rice, and boom, breakfast is good to go.
You can also use jammy eggs as a protein topper to other dishes, like avocado toast or a leafy green salad. You can pop one into an instant noodle soup as a shortcut to a perfect ramen egg, which is one of my personal favorite moves. Or you can use them as the base of an egg salad; the runnier egg yolk will result in a creamier (but slightly more liquid) result. Honestly, just splitting one open and topping it with a spoonful of Lao Gan Ma chili crisp makes for a pretty good midnight snack.
Eggs are one of those things I could easily eat every day too, so really, you can be creative. I just wonder if Kevin Bacon would be willing to upgrade his bizarre go-to breakfast recipe — maybe a jammy egg might be what it takes to change things for the better.