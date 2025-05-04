Kevin Bacon's Bizarre Go-To Breakfast Sadly Contains No Bacon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know Kevin Bacon for his storied acting and musical career, but today, we're talking about his take on another subject: breakfast. His go-to morning meal doesn't involve the cured meat that we associate with his last name, but rather, something quite different. It'd be one thing if his favorite breakfast was waffles, a nutritional shake, or cereal, but this literal mash-up of morning favorites has some people scratching their heads.

In a video he posted to Instagram in 2023, Bacon shows the world his one-of-a-kind culinary specialty. He first starts by soft-boiling an egg, and as that burbles right along, he prepares a serving of hot cereal — he indicates he's a fan of this specific Bob's Red Mill Organic Oat Bran Hot Cereal. The taste is similar to oatmeal because it is made from the outer layer of the whole oat grain. As he waits for both to cook, he takes a sip of tea-like yerba mate, the beloved caffeinated beverage popular in Argentina and neighboring South American countries.

Then Bacon says, "So now here's the part where it gets weird. Hang on." He places the peeled soft-boiled egg in a bowl, spoons some hot cereal on top, dashes some classic vinegary Tabasco in (which might just be the best hot sauce to put on eggs), and puts a healthy pat of butter on top. Then he gets to mixing it, turning it all into a homogenous mush. He eats a big spoonful, saying, "Oh, man. It's going to be a good day."