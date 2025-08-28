Take One Bite Of French Scrambled Eggs And They'll Be Your New Go-To

We all know scrambled eggs. They're the old reliable option at continental breakfasts and brunch buffets all across America, with thick, fluffy curds all but begging to be drizzled with ketchup. They're dependable, they're relatively easy to make, and ... well, they're not terribly exciting, are they? They make for a solid breakfast burrito filler, but they're not going to set anybody's world on fire. What if you wanted to try something a little different with your scrambled eggs, something that has everything you like about American scrambled eggs but with an intriguing twist? Allow us to introduce you to French scrambled eggs, with a little help from Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board.

"American scrambled eggs are usually cooked quickly over medium to medium-high heat, stirred in larger curds, and often finished with butter, milk, or cheese for fluffiness," Serrano-Bahri said. "In contrast, French scrambled eggs are simmered over gentle heat and stirred constantly until they become creamy, custard-like, and almost sauce-like in texture. They're much more delicate, and the process is all about patience." It's been said that the true test of a chef's skill is not some complex creation of haute cuisine, but a simple omelet; maybe the same could be said for these scrambled eggs.

In any case, the end result is delicious: a rich, jammy egg dish you can eat on its own or spread on a piece of toast. You can season the eggs with "chives, tarragon, or parsley" to "add brightness," Serrano-Bahri said, or you can use a delicate soft cheese to finish them off without being too overpowering.