The Bear Is Right, Working Brunch Is The Worst. Here's Why

"The Bear," which is probably the best TV drama ever based on a Chicago Italian beef stand, gets a lot of things wrong about the restaurant business. Changing the menu every day, after all, is not only a giant pain in the butt, but also won't earn you a Michelin star. One thing the show nailed, however, is the fact that most chefs aren't too fond of working brunch, as confirmed by restaurateur Maricel Gentile of Maricel's Kitchen in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Gentile, who also authored "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," told The Takeout, "Brunch isn't every chef's favorite service. It demands a different stamina and starting work when the sun's still yawning can be rough."

One big reason why brunch isn't always popular with restaurant staff is that the restaurant may not be open for breakfast on weekdays, so weekends will be the only time they have to work mornings. "Starting service earlier means kitchens often open around 8 a.m., so chefs and line cooks need to arrive even earlier, sometimes after a shortened 'closing' sleep," said Gentile. "That shift in sleep schedule can be tough on your rhythm."