11 High-Tech Kitchen Gadgets That Are Worth The Price, According To Reviews
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We've covered the kitchen tools not to waste your money buying. We've even listed the most silly and stupid kitchen gadgets that are totally unnecessary, but bring us great joy. Now, we're uncovering what high-tech kitchen products are worth the price. We're in the year 2026, where some of the market's most modern kitchen gadgets are so "smart," they basically do the thinking for you.
From app-controlled appliances to AI-powered ovens that can actually recognize what you're creating in the cucina, savvy kitchen gadgets have absolutely upped the ante. And, while some kitchen doo-dads definitely feel a little over-the-top (do we really need all this Jetson-esque wizardry?), others are actually pretty handy to have around (in that undeniable "how in the world did I ever bake or cook without this?" kind of way). For this list, we're pinpointing the latter of those two sides of the kitchen gadgetry coin: The tools that real reviewers actually say are GOATS.
What makes a gadget up to snuff in that elite department? Today's cream of the crop kitchen tools go beyond the fancy tomfoolery offering aesthetic appeal only. You won't find mere bells and whistles here. Instead, these kitchen gadgets are taking advanced data and technology, and incorporating all of that into appliances that nearly do it all, from saving chefs time to just making our everyday cooking experience exponentially easier. These are 11 of the best, high-tech, reviewer-approved picks.
1. Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer
If you've ever wished your kitchen could come with a built-in sous chef, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is as close as you'll get to that dream scenario. This appliance, listed among the best smart kitchen appliances for 2026, not only air fries, but also combines many advanced cooking techniques into one streamlined system. It pairs super-charged convection heat with a built-in temperature probe, and has a water atomization feature designed to keep food juicy while it cooks. This ensures that proteins (steak, chicken, salmon) come out tender and expertly cooked, without constant monitoring.
Where it really wins reviewer approval is how it simplifies complex cooking. Rather than playing guessing games when trying to gauge doneness, or fretting about overcooking fare, chefs can trust in the preset modes to guide the entire process with near infallible precision. A "Chef Mode" walks you through ingredient-based cooking, a more traditional mode helps with quick meals, and a probe-focused option allows for precision control. That kind of flexibility makes it extra appealing for beginners who want foolproof results, while giving experienced cooks the ability to hone in on specifics.
Beyond air frying, this kitchen gadget can roast, bake, brown, and handle multi-stage cooking. Reviewers rave about how it essentially functions like a compact smart oven, allowing it to replace multiple appliances while still fitting on a countertop. Add in app connectivity, step-by-step recipe guidance, and dishwasher-safe parts, and it's clear why this gadget has been labeled a smart investment.
2. Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Are air fryers worth it? It's a common, and fair, question. Dietitians have even weighed in on the subject, from a nutritional point of view. When it comes to trying to streamline your kitchen, without having to sacrifice too much, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is a total game-changer. What earns it a coveted spot on this "worth the splurge" list is its ability to replace multiple appliances at once (something reviewers claim more than justifies the price).
Rather than having to juggle a toaster, air fryer, and full-size oven, this single countertop unit is equipped to handle all three roles (and then some), effectively freeing up space (and chefs' precious mental energy). Versatility is also a reason many call this a viable option, with the Breville model presenting more than a dozen cooking functions, including air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, dehydrating, and even slow cooking.
Not only does it easily handle these feats, but according to reviewers, it nails them with expert acumen, often delivering results that rival even traditional ovens. We're talking beautiful, evenly baked cookies, oh-so-crispy French fries, and reheated pizza that's always on point. Ease of use is also a plus, with a straightforward interface, complete with clearly labeled seals and presets that remove all guesswork from the kitchen equation. The best news? Once you have one, we've got you covered with some of the best air fryer recipes.
3. ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
For truly serious home cooks, precision is key. Luckily, precision is exactly the reason ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE is winning fans right and left, consistently being recommended as a must-have kitchen gadget. While this selection may seem far more simple, especially compared with high-tech ovens, fryers, and more, it more than earns its place on this list thanks to the way it genuinely improves cooking outcomes. And, before you go thinking it's just a regular old thermometer, reviewers and users will have you know it's specifically designed to eliminate any unnecessary guesswork (thus likewise eradicating the avoidable pitfalls that can result in over- or under-cooked fare).
Another way it sets itself apart from the rest of the pack in the thermometer world? The speed with which the Thermopen ONE delivers each reading. While other thermometers can tend to take several seconds (some even longer), the Thermapen ONE is credited with providing near-instant temperature results. Reviewers highlight how this speed element alone can dramatically improve outcomes (especially for meats, where precise temperature especially matters).
Ease of use is yet another area where Thermapen ONE is racking up big points. With a super simple setup (all users have to do is open the device, and it's ready to go). The display automatically rotates depending on how you're holding it, making it easy to read from any angle. Reviewers describe it as an essential upgrade rather than a needless luxury, especially thanks to the consistently perfect results it yields.
4. Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Sous vide machines are among the kitchen gadgets even pro chefs declared are worth the counter space. When it comes to one that continues to show up on "best of" lists, that's the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker. If, like many aspiring home chefs, the intimidation factor of restaurant-level cooking techniques scares you, this high-tech kitchen gadget can completely change your world.
Case in point: What would normally sound like a super complicated process (precisely heating water baths and tackling vacuum-sealed meals), thanks to the Anova Precision Sous Vide Precision Cooker, can now feel manageable. This new approachability is a big reason why both home chefs and expert pros alike praise the kitchen tool.
Its consistency in delivering trustworthy and repeatable results is one of the biggest wins listed among this precision cooker's pros. Rather than having to estimate doneness, users can set an exact temperature and let the machine take care of the rest. With 1000 watts of power and steady water circulation, it heats quickly and maintains accuracy, which is vital for ensuring proteins cook up exactly the way you want them to. Built-in Wi-Fi also allows you to monitor and adjust cooking from your phone, and the companion app even walks you through recipes one step at a time. That means even beginners can brave the kitchen confidently. More experienced cooks can fine-tune settings manually.
5. Revolution InstaGLO R180 Smart Toaster
Most folks might balk at spending a considerable amount of money on a toaster of all things, but if reviews are to be trusted, the Revolution InstaGLO R180 Smart Toaster is worth the expense. This is because, unlike most toasters, this smart appliance goes way beyond just browning slices of bread. This kitchen gadget offers precision, speed, and consistent results that the average toaster just can't match. It's this exact trio of differences that provides the performance upgrade that reviewers consider justifying its equally elevated price point.
A main feature getting buzz is the InstaGLO heating technology, which reaches full temperature nearly immediately. This allows the toaster to avoid the pitfall of drying out your bread, instead searing the exterior of your slices speedily, locking in moisture and yielding that winning contrast combo of oh-so-crispy on the outside and ooh-so-soft when bitten into. The touchscreen interface also garners great praise, taking what's oftentimes a hit-and-miss guessing game of how dark will it get and giving users a far more reliable, golden-to-goodness result.
Able to accommodate myriad types of bread (bagels, toaster pastries, you name it), this device can even fine-tune your desired level of doneness across seven shade settings. It even shows real-time progress and a countdown timer, plus reheating and defrosting modes, and presets tailored to different foods. While it's a bit of a costly splurge, users claim the performance upgrade is worth taking the plunge.
6. Instant Pot Pro Plus
Taking all the great things that chefs (home or otherwise) already appreciate about multi cookers, and making them even more incredible, the Instant Pot Pro Plus charges into smarter, more high-tech territory. The do-it-all mentality is a main reason why this 10-in-1 kitchen appliance stands out. Able to tackle everything from pressure cooking to slow cooking, as well as sauteeing, steaming, and even sous vide, this is one pot that spells versatility with a capital V. Particularly for someone seeking to simplify their kitchen lineup, reviewers wager that this is a high-tech, smart gadget that is worth the price tag.
Fans are especially attracted to the connected functionality of the Instant Pot Pro Plus, wooed particularly by its Wi-Fi integration, plus the access it provides to thousands of guided recipes through its companion app. Not only are these recipes available, but they are uniquely designed for ease, essentially walking users through meals step by step, so that even novices can whip up magnificent meals in a snap. Features like remote steam release and one-touch controls only further simplify the cooking process.
Aside from the smart features, the actual cooking performance is equally impressive, with reviewers pointing out this model's amped up power which results in better browning. Its redesigned inner pot with a flat base is also said to make sauteeing far more effective. And versatility? It has that in spades, perfectly cooking meats via the sous vide function, and much more.
7. Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Kettle
Don't be fooled by the name, the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Kettle isn't just programmed to boil water. In fact, if you're at all a coffee or tea fanatic, this kettle is about to rock your world. Not only will this kettle drop it like it's hot when it comes to water, but it will also control every single variable that further affects the flavor of your preferred brew, unlike a standard, run-of-the-mill kettle.
One element of that precise control that keeps converting fan after fan? The precise temperature control offered. Rather than crossing one's fingers and hoping for the best when heating water, users can set their temp to the exact desired degree. Hot beverage enthusiasts will know what a game changer this can be, especially for teas and coffees that require different, and exact, degrees for optimum deliciousness. Reviewers consistently applaud how this offering results in noticeably better tea and coffee quality.
The design also ups its appeal. The gooseneck spout in particular is praised, allowing for a steady and more controlled pour (an essential for even extraction in pour-over brewing, in particular). Also appreciated is the model's ergonomic handle. Other features, including a built-in LCD screen showing both current and target temperatures, and options like a hold mode that keeps water at the perfect heat for up to an hour, make the Pro version a primo pick. Did we mention it even adds smart capabilities, like Bluetooth connectivity and customizable brewing settings?
8. Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide
Do you have a need for speed? If we're talking about kitchen operations, then you should check out the Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide, which is a high-tech kitchen gadget that takes all the pros folks appreciate about sous vide cooking, and accelerates it (literally). Praised for presenting unmatched accuracy and a clever, compact design, this device pairs powerful hardware with highly integrated app intelligence. Via the Breville+ app, users gain access to guided recipes, step-by-step videos, and even automated "Autopilot" cooking (all of which remove any dreaded guesswork from the kitchen equation completely).
Perhaps earning the most applause, especially when comparing the Joule Turbo to competitors, is its Turbo mode. Unlike traditional sous vide (know to cook items at a constant final temperature), this Turbo mode dynamically adjusts heat above the target temperature and compensates with shorter completion times. This small tweak rewards chefs with dishes, like steak, that can made in almost half the time, and still come out delicious.
As mentioned at the get-go, this high-tech kitchen gadget's speed (credited with heating cold water exponentially faster than rival models) is a winning feature. Another advantage? Even though the Joule Turbo is advanced far beyond the rest in the field, the model still manages to remain user-friendly for even novice chefs. There are no onboard controls (it relies completely on the app), which streamlines the experience. Voice control compatibility via Alexa and Google Assistant also adds even more convenience.
9. Vitamix 5200 Professional Blender
Over the years, the Vitamix 5200 has become iconic as a kitchen superstar. While its price tag may seem pretty steep to some, this is one ninja blender that has proven its value time and again, thanks to so many characteristics (durability, power, and versatility, just to name three). This pro blender comes out strong, boasting a 2-horsepower motor and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, which allow this high-tech kitchen gadget to effortlessly tackle blending everything from hearty roughage, like greens, to chucks or rock hard frozen fruit.
The result after all this rumbling? Nothing but velvety-smooth textures and consistencies that cheaper blenders absolutely could only dream to achieve. It's this stellar performance and reliability that attracts customers the most. The 10 variable speeds and high-speed setting also hold a lot of sway when it comes to selling this blender as a worthy kitchen necessity. To have such precise control over the exact texture of whatever your blending is nothing to sneeze at, as that characteristic alone has many users considering it worth the investment.
From silky soups to creamy nut butters, and even crushed ice, this blender can handle it all (even hot blending won't be a problem for this Vitamix hero). Lastly, it is built to last. Professional kitchens have even reported using the same unit daily for years without any noticeable performance decline. And, that self-cleaning function? Sign us up.
10. GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer
If baking is where you shine in the kitchen, the GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer is one magical, high-tech gadget you'll want to consider adding to your arsenal. Baking technology takes a big leap via this mixer model, thanks to smart features that really set it apart. This heavy-duty, 7-quart stand mixer can tackle everything from dainty meringue creations to super dense bread dough. But, it's the exactness of each bake that really earns rave reviews.
The mixer is able to achieve this baking precision thanks to a built-in smart scale, which allows ingredients to be weighed directly in the mixing bowl (thus eliminating the need for separate tools and even dramatically reducing cleanup time and effort). This feature earns even more brownie points with the scale being able to be reset between addition of separate ingredients, ensuring 100% accurate measuring and zero mental math (a real plus for all the English majors and artists out there, where number are simply not our thing!).
Equally impressive is the mixer's Auto Sense technology, which monitors dough consistency in real time via motor torque feedback. The mixer automatically adjusts speed, even stopping when ideal texture is achieved. This "set-it-and-forget-it" feature is particularly appreciated by beginners (or anyone else braving more complex baking recipes). The mixer also integrates with the GE Profile Connect+ app, offering guided recipes and updates, while voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant adds hands-free convenience to the mix.
11. GoveeLife Smart Kettle Pro
Designed specifically for tea appreciators, coffee aficionados, and anyone who's a big fan of temperature control when it comes to their hot beverages, the GoveeLife Smart Kettle Pro expertly blends both affordability and smart functionality in one super-impressive high-tech kitchen gadget (a kettle that brings such a surprisingly elite level of customization is typically only available in more expensive models). Further positive aspects of this smart kettle abound, with app connectivity and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing users to not only schedule heating, but also adjust temperatures remotely, and even include the kettle into a wider smart home setup.
Another notable feature is the model's 1 degree Fahrenheit temperature accuracy, which renders it capable of brewing even the most delicate of teas (looking at you, low-heat green and white, and you too, super-hot black tea). There is even an included tea infuser that enables users to brew loose-leaf tea directly in the kettle.
Further simplifying things? Four preset programs, plus a manual control option too. Further diva category reached via a digital LED display, which provides real-time temperature feedback, and the 1500W heating element that brings water up to desired temperature within minutes. Botton line: This model delivers incredible value for customers, particularly for its price point.
Methodology
This list is based on a combination of expert reviews and real user feedback. Sources include trusted publications, along with hands-on reviews. Products were selected based on performance, reliability, innovation, and overall value, with particular attention given to reviews that adequately justified cost and products earning the rare, coveted counter space in our kitchens.