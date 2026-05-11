15 Delicious 3-Ingredient LaCroix Drinks For Your Next Summer Cookout

Summer is almost upon us, and with the warm weather comes pool parties, backyard barbecues, and other excuses to frolic in the sun. We love boozy cocktails such as Manhattans on cold winter nights, but that's not what we're drinking at the beach. For a day in the sun, we want a light, easy-drinking cocktail with a lower-ABV that is ideal for afternoon sipping. Fortunately, LaCroix has a full line of flavored sparkling waters that are the perfect mixers for the types of cocktails we crave on a warm day.

The subtle fruit flavors and effervescent fizz of LaCroix are welcome in many summer drinks. We used classic cocktails as inspiration for these concoctions, but the goal was to create a lighter version rather than a perfect replication. When mixing cocktails with sparkling water, the trick is embracing the refreshing flavors and turning "watered-down" into a positive. We've accomplished that with this list of sparkling drinks that are the perfect accompaniment to your next summer cookout.