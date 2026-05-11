15 Delicious 3-Ingredient LaCroix Drinks For Your Next Summer Cookout
Summer is almost upon us, and with the warm weather comes pool parties, backyard barbecues, and other excuses to frolic in the sun. We love boozy cocktails such as Manhattans on cold winter nights, but that's not what we're drinking at the beach. For a day in the sun, we want a light, easy-drinking cocktail with a lower-ABV that is ideal for afternoon sipping. Fortunately, LaCroix has a full line of flavored sparkling waters that are the perfect mixers for the types of cocktails we crave on a warm day.
The subtle fruit flavors and effervescent fizz of LaCroix are welcome in many summer drinks. We used classic cocktails as inspiration for these concoctions, but the goal was to create a lighter version rather than a perfect replication. When mixing cocktails with sparkling water, the trick is embracing the refreshing flavors and turning "watered-down" into a positive. We've accomplished that with this list of sparkling drinks that are the perfect accompaniment to your next summer cookout.
1. Light sea breeze
The sea breeze is a summer libation that was a prominent drink in the 1980s. But like many cocktails, the real history is much older than that. The sea breeze slowly evolved over time before settling into the current recipe. As the name suggests, it's a refreshing and fruity summer cocktail that is a good companion to an ocean view. The standard sea breeze recipe calls for vodka, cranberry juice, and grapefruit juice.
We're using the Razz-Cranberry LaCroix here to create a lighter version of the sea breeze that is arguably more refreshing than the original. Substituting the Razz-Cranberry LaCroix for cranberry juice is an obvious swap, and it works as well as expected. In our opinion, the lighter flavor and fizziness of the LaCroix makes this version a better summer cocktail than the original. Mix the entire can with a shot of vodka and a shot of fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice to enjoy a light sea breeze wherever you are.
2. Refreshing Negroni
The Negroni is one of the classic cocktails that has surged in popularity in recent years. The three-ingredient drink is made from equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth. While the original is already near perfection, the iterations are nearly endless. One popular variation that revolutionized brunch cocktail menus is the Negroni Sbagliato. That recipe swaps gin for sparkling wine to achieve a lower alcohol content with refreshing bubbles. We capture that same brunch energy with this summer varietal.
While the Negroni is a king of the classics, it's a based on an older cocktail named an Americano, which calls for combining Campari and sweet vermouth and then topping with soda water. We call our LaCroix cocktail a refreshing Negroni, but it's technically a recreation of the older Americano. Instead of plain soda water, we use the Tangerine LaCroix for citrus flavor that pairs well with the Campari. Combine equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth in an ice-filled highball glass and top with the LaCroix for a refreshing twist on the classic.
3. Sparkling passionfruit margarita
Margaritas are one of the ultimate summer cocktails. The tanginess from the lime and the bite from tequila can be the perfect sip on a hot day. It's also easy to upgrade the drink with seasonal produce, and most fruits can easily be incorporated to create a tropical variation. Any of the fruit-forward flavors of LaCroix work in a margarita, but Passionfruit LaCroix is especially nice. It adds a slightly ambiguous fruitiness to the cocktail along with a hint of sweetness.
You can make a perfectly good margarita without using triple sec, but it helps to find a replacement. The tropical flavor and subtle sweetness of Passionfruit LaCroix are a nice substitute for both triple sec and simple syrup. Combine it with a shot of tequila and a squeeze of lime juice for a poolside ready margarita. For the best result, use fresh lime juice instead of a squeeze bottle. This effervescent and tangy drink has the trademarks of a traditional margarita without delivering an overload of sugar. Salting the rim and garnishing with a lime wedge adds a classic touch.
4. Zesty lemon drop
Lemonade and summer are a classic combo. Just thinking about a tangy-sweet sip while sitting in the shade on a sunny day makes our mouths water. The lemon drop martini adds an adult twist to the classic summer drink. In our version of the cocktail, the ratios can be adjusted to serve it as a martini or in a highball. In our opinion, the drink is best when the flavors are maximized and it is both powerfully tart and sweet. We find this works especially well when served as a martini.
The strategy is to layer the cocktail with intense lemon flavors. Using homemade lemonade made from real lemons and sugar elevates the drink, but it is great with store-bought lemonade as well. The LimonCello LaCroix adds a deeper depth of lemon undertones to the drink. For the martini version, use 2-ounces of vodka and 1-ounce each of lemonade and LaCroix. Keep the can nearby, and sip it alongside the martini for a refreshing palate cleanser. Or, for a highball variation, use more LaCroix and adjust the ratio of lemonade to the sweetness you prefer.
5. Sunny paloma
A paloma is a basic, margarita-like drink that is popular south-of-the-border. The traditional recipe calls for combining grapefruit soda, tequila, and a squeeze of lime juice for a tangy and sweet beverage. Fans praise the paloma for its consistency. Margaritas are excellent when made correctly, but you can also occasionally encounter sickly sweet ones made from a questionable quality mix. Palomas are more predictable since it is easier to tell what type of soda is used.
It might not be immediately obvious to non-French speakers, but Pamplemousse LaCroix is a grapefruit flavored sparkling water. We're using it as a stand-in for grapefruit soda in this variation of a paloma. The carbonation of the water mimics that of soda, and the flavors are similar, but milder. Since we are cutting down the sweetness of a paloma, we want to up the tang factor. For the best results, squeeze at least a full lime into each cocktail so it is tart, but refreshing.
6. Blackberry cucumber bourbon smash
Summer is blackberry season, and the juicy berries make a welcome addition to many summer cocktails. A blackberry smash is one that combines bourbon with fresh muddled blackberries, lime juice, mint, and simple syrup. It's a boozy, whiskey-forward cocktail packed with summer flavors. While there are several ways to pair bourbon with steak, this refreshing twist on a whiskey smash is one of the best options when working by the grill on a hot day.
Instead of muddling fresh blackberries, we let LaCroix do the heavy lifting in this simple cocktail. The cucumber notes in the sparkling water contribute a classic summer flavor that is refreshing in cocktails. We recommend combining half a can with a shot of bourbon in a rocks glass. A single wedge of lime provides enough juice for this cocktail. Use the remaining LaCroix to periodically refill your glass as you sip your way through the summer cocktail.
7. Sunshine mimosa
Mimosas are stalwarts of the brunch menu that have a strong association with sunny days and good times. The easy-drinking cocktail welcomes several additions that transform the mimosa into an unforgettable cocktail. Several of the LaCroix flavors would make a good mimosa, but its Sunshine product leapt out by name alone. Turns out, the blend of citrus and tropical zest is perfect for a mimosa.
This recipe variation uses LaCroix for the bubbles rather than Champagne. However, it incorporates vodka to give it an alcoholic kick. Serve it in a Champagne flute or wine glass for the classic mimosa feel. To mix, combine a shot of vodka and a shot of orange juice in the glass and then top with chilled Sunshine LaCroix. Freshly squeezed orange juice provides the best flavor, but store-bought juice is fine as well. Keep in mind that in a simple drink like this, each ingredient has a profound impact on quality so the better the juice, the better the cocktail.
8. Mojito
When LaCroix created a mojito-flavored sparkling water, it was an open invitation to turn it into a rendition of the classic Cuban cocktail. Challenge accepted. A well-executed mojito makes a strong argument for being the king of summer cocktails. It shares a tangy and sweet backbone with the margarita, but incorporates the sweeter roundness of rum rather than the smoky bite of tequila. Then it adds fresh mint for a final boost of refreshment.
Bartenders don't want to admit that it is an arduous task to muddle mint every time someone asks for a mojito. Fortunately, it's a much easier lift to muddle it into a few drinks at a backyard barbecue rather than being responsible for a packed bar. There is simply no substitute for fresh mint, and taking the time to muddle it greatly enhances the subtle flavors of the Mojito LaCroix. A squeeze of lime is a welcome addition, too. Traditionally, mojitos use light rum, but we've found that dark rums typically have stronger caramel notes that work well in this version of the drink.
9. Spritzed brandy daisy
Daisies are a classic family of cocktails with the first written recipe appearing in 1876. The general calling card of a daisy cocktail is a spirit combined with citrus juice and a sweetener. That's a broad categorization, and daisy cocktails are the original ancestor for many of the tangy-sweet drinks we've referenced on this list. You can make a daisy out of any number of liquors, but we chose brandy for this version because the deep flavor and subtle sweetness complement the acidity in a Lemon LaCroix.
Brandy is typically distilled from wine and then barrel aged. While it can be produced from various fermented fruits such as apples and cherries, it usually comes from grapes. The flavor is dependent on the variety and quality of grapes used. It's a fruit-forward liquor but also has hints of oak and caramel from the barrel aging that is reminiscent of whiskey. Combine brandy and freshly squeezed lime juice in a highball glass and top with Lemon LaCroix for a spritzed brandy daisy fitting for a summer afternoon.
10. Watermelon mint julep
The mint julep is a classic cocktail that has been in rotation since at least 1803. While it is a bourbon drink now, it likely originated as a brandy or cognac cocktail. It's best known as the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby, but it's great any day of the year. In its classic form, the drink is heavily reliant on bourbon. (The recipe calls for fresh mint and simple syrup muddled in a glass, then topped with bourbon and crushed ice). Our version incorporates Pastèque LaCroix to create a lighter version of the cocktail that is ideal for a summer cookout.
We suggest using crushed ice to pay homage to the original recipe. The simplest way to make crushed ice is to pulse cubes in a blender, but it can also be made by wrapping the ice in a tea towel or canvas bag and crushing it with a wooden mallet or rolling pin. Muddle the fresh mint in a highball glass, add bourbon, crushed ice, and then top with Pastèque (watermelon) LaCroix.
11. Piña colada
Piña coladas are the unofficial libations of cruise ships, resorts, and poolside bars. The sweet, tropical drink is synonymous with summertime fun, but it evokes eye-rolls in some cocktail circles for its kitschy reputation that runs counter to today's mixology trend. We'd argue that the kitsch is part of the appeal. Serve the drink in your gaudiest Tiki glass and garnish with a wedge of pineapple, if possible.
Now that we've defended the piña colada, we can admit that many versions are excessively rich, and belong on a dessert menu instead of at the bar. Our version of the classic beach drink is lighter than the original and, in our opinion, more refreshing to sip on. We've maintained hints of the tropical flavor profile without creating an overly sweet drink. We use Coconut LaCroix for the signature coconut flavor, then sweeten it with pineapple juice and finish with light or dark rum. While the traditional cocktail is creamy and blended, we suggest serving this one on the rocks.
12. Salty dog
A salty dog is a refreshing cocktail that is a go-to whenever a gin and juice craving hits. It's essentially a greyhound, a classic cocktail that calls for one part vodka or gin combined with two parts grapefruit juice. But, adding a salted rim transforms into a salty dog. The salted rim sounds like a small touch, but it changes the dynamic enough to warrant a rename. Some people find grapefruit juice too bitter to enjoy. This summery rendition of the drink features a subtler profile that is more tangy than bitter and might appeal to those who prefer a lighter touch of grapefruit.
Using LaCroix, we can maintain the flavor profile of the original while dialing back the intensity of the grapefruit juice. However, we still want a dominant citrus flavor. Squeezing fresh grapefruit juice into the cocktail accentuates the citrus notes of the LaCroix without overpowering the subtle characteristics we want. Salting the rim makes it a salty dog, and it tastes great poolside on a sunny day.
13. Banana popsicle
If you've been sleeping on banana liqueur, it might be time to wake up and add a bottle to the bar cart. The liqueur adds a sweet, tropical kick that works in everything from Tiki drinks to old fashioneds. A word of caution: most of us know that artificial banana flavoring doesn't taste like the real deal, and while fake bananas might be a good flavor in Runts it's not necessarily what you want in a cocktail. Look for a bottle that is produced using real bananas, and it will infuse your drinks with a deep, ultra-sweet flavor reminiscent of bananas foster.
While the banana liqueur packs a mighty flavor punch, it's not doing all the work in this drink. The Strawberry Peach LaCroix adds subtle fruit flavors and a little fizz. Vanilla vodka is also naturally sweet and helps round out the drink with hints of vanilla. Mix this fruit-forward concoction for a tropical treat wherever you are.
14. Cherry lime Cadillac margarita
There is not a singular definition for a Cadillac margarita, but it's generally a top-shelf version of a margarita. Instead of blanco, Cadillac margaritas often use reposado tequila, which is barrel-aged and has a darker color with fuller notes of vanilla and caramel. Fresh lime juice is typically used and no sweet-and-sour mix is added. Instead, Grand Marnier, an orange liqueur, is often used as a complex sweetener.
Using Cherry Lime LaCroix, we mimic the bold flavors of a Cadillac margarita in a refreshing, lower-ABV iteration that is meant for summer sipping. Instead of tequila, we use mezcal. The smokiness of the mezcal does a good job of infusing bold flavors that stand up to the sparkling water. The Cherry Lime LaCroix provides the tang of lime with a hint of sweetness from the cherry. Combine ice, a full can of LaCroix, and a shot of mezcal in a tall glass. Then, finish it with a floater of Grand Marnier.
15. Guava caipirinha
The caipirinha is the national drink of Brazil, so we harken back to the South American country by using Guava São Paulo LaCroix in this concoction. The tart-sweet flavor profile of a caipirinha is reminiscent of a margarita or lemon drop, but it's also completely different. Much of the uniqueness can be attributed to the use of cachaça as a base spirit. It's hard to call it a caipirinha if you use anything else. The liquor is most similar to rum, but that is an apples to pears comparison at best.
When making a caipirinha, don't squeeze juice from the fruit. Rather, muddle lime wedges in a glass to release the oils from the peel and add some zest to the drink. A classic recipe calls for muddling sugar with the lime, we skip that to keep this rendition crisp rather than sweet, but that's a personal preference. Add a spoonful of sugar before muddling for a slightly sweeter version. Combine the Guava São Paulo LaCroix and cachaça and dance at your own carnival.