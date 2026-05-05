Why Your Mint Julep Never Tastes As Good As A Bartender's

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Mint juleps have been tied to the Kentucky Derby for about as long as the famous horse race has been around. Being from the Southern United States, its main ingredient is unsurprisingly bourbon, but as the name implies you need mint leaves too. The problem is that simply dropping a mint leaf in doesn't make the cocktail taste all that minty, so how do bartenders go about it? What it comes down to is something called muddling. A skilled bartender will know exactly how to muddle the mint leaf, aka gently crushing the mint leaf to release the oils inside.

When you do it just right, muddling adds a pleasant, minty flavor to the cocktail, which gives the mint julep its distinctive taste. In fact, bartenders have specialized tools called muddlers behind the bar which resemble wooden or stainless steel pestles designed to precisely crush rinds and herbs. It's an easy way to give cocktails a fresh twist, but it's crucial for professional-quality mint juleps. Just be careful if you try it, because when you over-muddle fresh herbs you release too many oils and end up with a concentrated, bitter taste in your drink. One thing to note is that muddlers come with either flat or grooved ends. The grooved edges are called teeth, and they carry a bigger risk of over-muddling compared to the flat muddlers. When done right, the leaf will look gently worn and you'll notice a minty aroma.