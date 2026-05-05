Why Your Mint Julep Never Tastes As Good As A Bartender's
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Mint juleps have been tied to the Kentucky Derby for about as long as the famous horse race has been around. Being from the Southern United States, its main ingredient is unsurprisingly bourbon, but as the name implies you need mint leaves too. The problem is that simply dropping a mint leaf in doesn't make the cocktail taste all that minty, so how do bartenders go about it? What it comes down to is something called muddling. A skilled bartender will know exactly how to muddle the mint leaf, aka gently crushing the mint leaf to release the oils inside.
When you do it just right, muddling adds a pleasant, minty flavor to the cocktail, which gives the mint julep its distinctive taste. In fact, bartenders have specialized tools called muddlers behind the bar which resemble wooden or stainless steel pestles designed to precisely crush rinds and herbs. It's an easy way to give cocktails a fresh twist, but it's crucial for professional-quality mint juleps. Just be careful if you try it, because when you over-muddle fresh herbs you release too many oils and end up with a concentrated, bitter taste in your drink. One thing to note is that muddlers come with either flat or grooved ends. The grooved edges are called teeth, and they carry a bigger risk of over-muddling compared to the flat muddlers. When done right, the leaf will look gently worn and you'll notice a minty aroma.
Mint juleps need muddlers for muddling mint
When it comes to fancy bartending tricks, muddling is similar to infused syrups in that they both impart flavor to a drink. Although muddling requires some finesse, once you get the hang of it the technique is easy and only takes a moment. With your muddler in hand, simply press down on the mint leaf in a drinking glass (make sure it's a sturdy glass) and give it one or two gentle twists. You may need to twist a few more times as necessary, but be careful to avoid shredding or seriously mauling it. Hold the container steady with your free hand so you don't knock it over.
If you don't have a muddler, you can use the back of a spoon to squish the leaf, or you might even use your hands by clapping the mint leaf in between them. However, you're less likely to precisely draw out the right amount of oils (and flavor) when you go about it this way. Plus, a good muddler is better at keeping the shape of the mint leaf, which helps with presentation. In a pinch, some bartenders say that pulling off the mint's stem and mixing the leaves into the cocktail before you shake it can also help. A decent muddler only costs a few dollars, so it's hardly a commitment if you plan to use it.