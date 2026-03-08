14 Simple Cocktails That'll Revolutionize How You Enjoy Brunch
While brunch officially originated in Britain, the tradition took root in the U.S. where it became a cherished dining experience. It's a weekend event that brings together friend groups for social dining, with a menu that straddles between breakfast and lunch staples. Just the mention of brunch conjures memories of sunny days and happy times for many people.
Brunch wouldn't be the same without the cocktail menu. It's one of the few times where it is socially acceptable to order a Martini with your first meal of the day. Mimosas and Bloody Mary's have historically dominated brunch menus. They are both classic choices, but there so many other options to explore. The cocktails featured here can break you out of a brunch rut so you discover a new favorite cocktail to revolutionize the experience.
1. Aperol Spritz
An Aperol Spritz is a refreshing, bittersweet concoction that is one of the many treasures Italy has contributed to the culinary world. Its unique flavor can be attributed to the vibrant orange Aperol, a liqueur created by two brothers in northern Italy in 1919.
The recipe follows a 3-2-1 formula that infuses a glass of bubbly with the orange and herbal characteristics of Aperol. It's three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water served in an ice-filled wine glass and garnished with a round of orange. While the cocktail packs a lot of flavor, it has an alcohol content similar to wine, making it an excellent brunch option.
In Italy, an Aperol Spritz is typically served as an aperitivo, a drink to accompany the small bites served before dinner. The late-afternoon social event is similar to how many people in the U.S. enjoy brunch, and an Aperol spritz translates perfectly to the menu. It's a good companion to charcuterie and cheese boards, olives, and warm focaccia. It's also nice with fruit platters, and oranges, in particular, accentuate the flavor of the liqueur. The refreshing three-ingredient cocktail is perfect for finger foods and a sunny day with friends.
2. Gold Rush
The Gold Rush cocktail is a modern classic that was invented in 2001 at Milk & Honey in New York City. It's similar to a Whiskey Sour, but omits the egg white and replaces simple syrup with honey syrup. This subtle substitution creates a rounder, more complex sweetness that makes the boozy cocktail refreshing enough for a brunch menu.
The whiskey, lemon juice, and honey simple syrup combine into a libation reminiscent of sweet tea. Despite its Manhattan roots, a Gold Rush is a great supplement to Southern brunch classics such as chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and cheese grits. It's a whiskey-forward cocktail, but the tart bite of lemon and lingering honey flavor complement both sweet and savory dishes.
It's a simple cocktail to mix at home too. Honey syrup sounds like an intimidating ingredient, but it's easy to make. Just boil equal parts honey and water until combined. That's it for the basic recipe, but you can build on it by adding muddled fruit to the boiling mixture and then straining out the remaining solid pieces before mixing. Fresh peaches make an especially nice addition that provides another nod to Southern brunch menus.
3. Gin and Dubonnet
When you want to brunch like English royalty, it's time to order a Dubonnet, a French fortified wine that was invented about 170 years ago. The Dubonnet cocktail, made by mixing Dubonnet and gin, was a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. But its royal roots run even deeper than that. It was also a favorite of the Queen Mother and has been sipped at Buckingham Palace garden parties for generations. There isn't a better way to enjoy a Dubonnet cocktail than as an accompaniment to afternoon tea snacks while picturing yourself as a guest at the palace. Order it with scones and clotted cream, cucumber sandwiches, and a pastry assortment to enjoy brunch like a royal.
Queen Elizabeth's preference was to mix two parts Dubonnet with one part gin and garnish with lemon. However, that is a weaker version than what her mother preferred. The Queen Mother is said to have mixed the cocktail with a one-to-one ratio. We are not going to interject ourselves into an argument meant for queens — so agree that both recipes are correct. Either way, the robust fruit flavor and slight bitterness make for a simple brunch cocktail with a complex profile.
4. Paloma
While Margaritas are wildly popular in the U.S., you are more likely to find Palomas being served in a Mexican cantina. The simple mixture of tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice is so well-liked south of the border that it is sometimes referred to as the national drink of Mexico. Like a Margarita, it is usually served with a salted rim and provides the refreshing tart and sweet flavor combination that fans know and love. A Paloma is a great addition to a Tex-Mex brunch.
The exact origin of the cocktail is hazy, but the consensus is that it originated in Mexico City. Its explosion of popularity in the 1950s coincided with the rise of Squirt, the traditional mixer. The sweet, tangy, and salty cocktail is great with Tex-Mex brunch classics such as chips and queso, migas, and chilaquiles. At your next Mexican-food brunch, swap your usual Margarita with a Paloma for a fun twist that doesn't stray far from the familiar flavors.
5. Breakfast Negroni
Negronis are one of the classic cocktails that have been having a moment once again. The simple cocktail is made from equal parts gin, Campari, and vermouth. The Campari gives it a distinctive ruby-red color and the complex bitterness of grapefruit. There are endless variations available on cocktail menus. A Boulevardier uses the same recipe, but swaps bourbon for gin. An Oaxacan Negroni uses the same formula, but replaces gin with mezcal. There are even people adding unexpected ingredients like sushi rice to smooth out the bitter edges.
Creative bartenders have found a variety of ways to turn a Negroni into a brunch-friendly cocktail order. A Dublin bartender developed a popular recipe that called for orange marmalade and an Irish tea infusion. Meanwhile, a San Francisco bartender came up with his own recipe that called for infusing vermouth with Cocoa Puffs to add the nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons to the cocktail.
Simpler than any of these infusions is the Negroni Sbagliato — just replace the gin with sparkling wine for a lighter, more effervescent variation of the cocktail. It's a good order alongside Italian breakfast dishes such as frittatas and fresh pastries (especially with orange marmalade or jam). It's equally delicious with fresh pastas and Neapolitan pizza.
6. Maiden's Prayer
Sometimes brunch calls for a drink with the crowd-pleasing appeal of a Mimosa but the backbone of a Martini. A Maiden's Prayer, consisting of a mix of gin, Cointreau, lemon, and orange juice fits the bill. The citrus juices and orange liqueur mellow the gin and result in an easy-sipping cocktail that pairs well with many brunch dishes. The tangy cocktail is begging to be ordered with classic breakfast foods such as waffles and maple syrup or bagels and cream cheese. Order a Maiden's Prayer when you want a Mimosa with an extra kick.
The pre-prohibition era cocktail has been wooing fans for a long time. The recipe was first published in 1930 in Harry Craddock's "Savoy Cocktail Book". Craddock learned the trade working bars in New York City before returning to his home country of England where he manned the American Bar at the Savoy Hotel in London. He published the manuscript as a definitive guide to American cocktails at the time.
7. Tequila Sunrise
Is there a better choice for a brunch cocktail than one with the flavor of tropical fruit and the visual appeal of a morning sunrise? A Tequila Sunrise uses a simple recipe that calls for mixing tequila with orange juice and then slowly drizzling grenadine down the side of the glass. When poured correctly, the grenadine settles at the bottom and creates a distinctive red base that slowly fades into orange.
While the cocktail has technically existed since around 1930, it experienced an incredible transformation and resurgence in the 1970s. The Trident was a restaurant across the bay from San Francisco with sweeping views of Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge. In the 1960s and '70s it was a hub for Bay Area musicians such as Joan Baez, Janis Joplin, and Jerry Garcia. When the Rolling Stones were in town, the bartender served Mick Jagger his signature concoction and the rock star (literally) took it on tour and turned it into a sensation.
For a complete Rolling Stones inspired brunch experience, pair it with a Mick Jagger sandwich. A New Jersey diner renamed a sandwich in honor of the rock star after he gave it a shout out during one of his tour stops. It consists of two fried eggs topped with cheese and Taylor ham on a roll. Jagger apparently ordered it with disco fries and a sloppy joe, to go.
8. Banana Bread Carajillo
This boozy brunch cocktail tastes like banana bread and coffee. It's slightly more complex than some of the other cocktails we have explored, but it is built on a two-ingredient cocktail recipe of espresso and liquor. What it adds to the equation is banana and coffee liqueurs, which infuse the indulgent sweetness of overripe bananas to balance the espresso and make the drink taste remarkably similar to, well ... banana bread and coffee.
Banana bread is an obvious food choice to order alongside the cocktail. The overlap in flavor between food and drink makes for a fun interplay. But a bowl of Greek yogurt topped with fresh fruit and walnuts is an even better choice. The creaminess of the yogurt is a natural companion to espresso, while the fresh fruit matches well with banana. Finally the nuts provide a welcome crunch and further the ties to banana bread.
9. Chilton
Most people reading this haven't heard of a Chilton cocktail. If they have, they are probably in Lubbock, Texas. Anybody who knows the cocktail knows it originated at the Lubbock Country Club, when Dr. Chilton stepped up to the bar on a hot day with specific directions on how he wanted his drink mixed: fresh-squeezed lemon, vodka, and soda water stirred gently in a highball glass with a salted rim. It's a well-known local story, and there is no competing narrative. Interestingly, despite the best efforts of local journalists, the only corroborated fact is that the cocktail has been served at the Lubbock Country Club for as long as anyone can remember.
The easy-drinking cocktail goes well with most foods, but given its history, golf club fare is a fitting choice. A Chilton and cheeseburger with a side of fries is a nice order. So is a turkey sandwich on toasted white bread with crispy, thick-cut potato chips. If you're looking for breakfast food, don't overthink it. A standard platter of fried eggs, hash browns, bacon, and toast works great. While the Chilton remains a relatively obscure cocktail, the closely-related Ranch Water has achieved a level of fame.
10. Bourbon Milk Punch
The cocktail world owes New Orleans an immense debt of gratitude. The city has played a vital role in American cocktail culture and spawned classics such as the Sazerac and Vieux Carré. The Crescent City has a thriving brunch culture and has us covered when it comes to brunch cocktails. The history of milk punch predates the city by at least 100 years, yet the drink has a strong association with some of the city's most prestigious cocktail bars. While it wasn't invented in New Orleans, this might be where it was perfected.
In layman's terms, milk punch is eggnog without the egg. It's made with bourbon (or brandy), milk, simple syrup, and vanilla extract. It's a rich, creamy dessert-like cocktail that pairs well with the best beignets you can find in New Orleans. It's also a good option to pair with savory dishes such as eggs Benedict served with hollandaise sauce to balance the sweetness. Many visitors to New Orleans have found milk punch to offer a gentle remedy to a raucous night on Bourbon Street.
11. French 75
You know when you are trying to enjoy a fizzy, elegant cocktail and then someone decides to tell the dark story of how the French 75 got its name? We've made it to that point in the article, but before traveling down that road let's talk about why it's such a great brunch order. The cocktail cycled through a few recipes before Harry Craddock documented the current one in "The Savoy Cocktail Book." The recipe calls for mixing gin, lemon juice, and sugar, before topping with Champagne. It packs a tart-sweet combo that pairs with most brunch foods and looks great in a delicate flute.
On to that dark story. The cocktail originated during WWI and was named for the French artillery that played a pivotal role in French warfare. Who invented the drink is an open question, but one story says English soldiers did — and named it for the spent 75-millimeter shell casings they drank it from. That theory appears to be embraced by the Hemingway Bar in Paris, since it serves the French 75 in an ice-filled Collins glass that resembles the shape of the artillery shell.
The drink was emblematic of an embrace of national pride in the post-war years, and the cocktail is a good excuse to celebrate French brunch foods. It goes well with any of the classic fare: croissants, cheese platters, Quiche Lorraine, or crepes. A Croque Madame sandwich with toasted ham, cheese, and a fried egg smothered in béchamel sauce is another hearty option.
12. Mimosa (with a twist)
There is no way we were going to make it through a list of brunch cocktails without mentioning Mimosas. But since this article is about revolutionizing how you do brunch, we have to add some twists. Fortunately, a standard Mimosa is just a launchpad. From there, the options are only limited by a lack of creativity. The most obvious path is to substitute the orange juice. Really, any juice goes well in a Mimosa, like a refreshing lemonade. Fresh-squeezed juice certainly elevates the cocktail above ones mixed with sugar-filled juices made from concentrate.
From there, things can get pretty wild. During the holidays, the cocktail can get all sorts of festive twists, such as a Peppermint Bark Mimosa. The Sunrise Mimosa emulates the visual appeal of a Tequila Sunrise in a Champagne flute.The recipe calls for using mango puree to add deeper hues to the sunrise and substituting pomegranate liqueur for grenadine. Any of the easy-drinking variations goes well with classic brunch foods, like buttermilk pancakes, eggs, and sausage.
13. Watermelon Margarita
The only reliable way to make a Margarita more refreshing is to add watermelon to it. The sweet watermelon and tart lime are a perfect summer combination. The best recipes use fresh watermelon juice sweetened with a touch of agave nectar and muddled mint. The refreshing, sweet-tart cocktail with a hint of sugar in the salted rim is a perfect choice for a sunny day, or any time you need to be transported to a tropical paradise.
There are abundant options when it comes to pairing food with a Watermelon Margarita. For starters, it pairs perfectly with freshly sliced seasonal fruit. But perhaps the best choice is ceviche with crunchy corn chips. The watermelon and lime provide an immediate remedy for fresh jalapeños and serranos, making it a good companion with both sweet and spicy dishes. Baja-style fish tacos are another good option for those looking to the lunch side of the menu. And of course, chips and guacamole are always welcome.
14. Lemon Drop Martini
When you're craving the refreshing tartness of lemonade with the boozy punch of a Manhattan, a Lemon Drop Martini is the answer. It delivers a sweet-tart flavor combo that is best described as crisp. But don't let the refreshing flavor fool you, this cocktail is firmly in the Martini family. The primary ingredient is vodka, mixed with orange liqueur and lemon juice. It's sweet, but it packs a punch.
This Martini has a bright acidity that pairs well with seafood. It's a great complement to a shrimp cocktail or crab cake. The zesty lemon is also nice with oil-based salad dressings. You will notice that the ingredients are similar to what is in the Chilton. In many ways, a Lemon Drop Martini is a super-charged Chilton that also pairs well with a country club menu. Whether drinking it with a club sandwich or blackened salmon, the Lemon Drop Martini is ready to jazz up brunch.