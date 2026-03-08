14 Simple Cocktails That'll Revolutionize How You Enjoy Brunch

An Aperol Spritz is a refreshing, bittersweet concoction that is one of the many treasures Italy has contributed to the culinary world. Its unique flavor can be attributed to the vibrant orange Aperol, a liqueur created by two brothers in northern Italy in 1919.

The recipe follows a 3-2-1 formula that infuses a glass of bubbly with the orange and herbal characteristics of Aperol. It's three parts Prosecco, two parts Aperol, and one part soda water served in an ice-filled wine glass and garnished with a round of orange. While the cocktail packs a lot of flavor, it has an alcohol content similar to wine, making it an excellent brunch option.

In Italy, an Aperol Spritz is typically served as an aperitivo, a drink to accompany the small bites served before dinner. The late-afternoon social event is similar to how many people in the U.S. enjoy brunch, and an Aperol spritz translates perfectly to the menu. It's a good companion to charcuterie and cheese boards, olives, and warm focaccia. It's also nice with fruit platters, and oranges, in particular, accentuate the flavor of the liqueur. The refreshing three-ingredient cocktail is perfect for finger foods and a sunny day with friends.