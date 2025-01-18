Peppermint Bark Mimosas Put A Festive Twist On The Classic Brunch Cocktail

The holidays are a time for relaxing with family and friends and reflecting on the past year. It's a joyful period and a great chance to celebrate all that you've accomplished, as well as to look forward to what's ahead. It's also a time for splurging on delicious food and drink. Food is, after all, the best part of the season, with dishes loaded with traditional festive flavors. One such flavor is peppermint: a quintessential part of the holidays due to the tradition of giving out peppermint candy canes.

Drinks like mimosas also crop up at Christmas time but can be enjoyed year-round. From the delicious carbonation and the sweet yet tart flavor of the orange juice, it's hard to say no to this fizzy brunch staple. So, what does peppermint have to do with mimosas you ask? Okay, before you turn your nose up, hear me out. By taking out the orange juice, you can make peppermint bark mimosas that play on the traditional bubbly combo and mix it with a classic holiday treat. Simply replace the juice with Peppermint Schnapps, break out your bottle of champagne, and use melted chocolate chips and cracked peppermint bark to create a festive rim.