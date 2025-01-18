Peppermint Bark Mimosas Put A Festive Twist On The Classic Brunch Cocktail
The holidays are a time for relaxing with family and friends and reflecting on the past year. It's a joyful period and a great chance to celebrate all that you've accomplished, as well as to look forward to what's ahead. It's also a time for splurging on delicious food and drink. Food is, after all, the best part of the season, with dishes loaded with traditional festive flavors. One such flavor is peppermint: a quintessential part of the holidays due to the tradition of giving out peppermint candy canes.
Drinks like mimosas also crop up at Christmas time but can be enjoyed year-round. From the delicious carbonation and the sweet yet tart flavor of the orange juice, it's hard to say no to this fizzy brunch staple. So, what does peppermint have to do with mimosas you ask? Okay, before you turn your nose up, hear me out. By taking out the orange juice, you can make peppermint bark mimosas that play on the traditional bubbly combo and mix it with a classic holiday treat. Simply replace the juice with Peppermint Schnapps, break out your bottle of champagne, and use melted chocolate chips and cracked peppermint bark to create a festive rim.
How to serve peppermint bark mimosas
The best way to serve any drink during the holidays is with a cheerful smile and a liberal pour. All jokes aside, the best way to serve a peppermint bark mimosa is to up the champagne quantity. Since this recipe excludes juice, the champagne and Peppermint Schnapps will be front and center. Measure out 6 ounces of Schnapps and then fill the rest of the flute with champagne. It's bubbly, boozy, and bound to keep your guests sweet.
Before pouring anything, you'll want to rim the glass. To do this, simply temper your chocolate chips in a bowl (semisweet chips will tamp down the sugary flavors), dip your glass into it, and then coat the rim with your peppermint bark crumbs. This way, every sip will bring a sweet, moreish taste that'll have you singing "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" in no time. And, if this isn't enough candy cane magic, go ahead and drop a whole candy cane into each festive flute as a garnish. Once you introduce this boozy holiday drink to your friends and family, it might just become a new holiday tradition.