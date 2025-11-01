The Dark Story Of How The French 75 Cocktail Got Its Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's the drink of celebrations, flappers, and Lost Generation writers, but the French 75 cocktail has a history that's anything but bubbly. Behind its golden fizz lies a story soaked in war, trauma, and enough gin to take out even Hemingway. Of course, with any cocktail lore, there's always a few versions of its origin story. First of all, French 75 isn't even a year, it's a weapon — specifically, a 75-millimeter field gun that was the primary weapon for the French during World War I.

This piece of artillery was so popular that it was often mentioned in French newspapers as their best bet to beat Germany. So it makes plenty of sense that one origin story involves a bar-owner who dreamed up a drink that packed as big a punch as this icon of modern warfare. Henry's Bar in Paris was a cozy bar for well-established American expats looking to drown their sorrows. The French bartender dreamed up his version and called it the "soixante-quinze," otherwise known as the number "75" in English. The drink's lore was the promise that it would hit with the same force as the aforementioned weapon.

Another version claims that British soldiers invented it out of necessity while fighting in France. Grabbing whatever they had on hand, they combined the ingredients and promptly drank it out of a used 75mm artillery shell. And yet another story claims it was a well-known British bartender who wanted to do a bubbly riff on a Tom Collins cocktail.