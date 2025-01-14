The Truly Unexpected Ingredient That'll Level Up Your Next Negroni

We all remember when that TikTok sound went viral — a moment between co-stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, where Emma mentions their favorite cocktail is "a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it," via HBO Max. At the time, the drink was foreign to me. And honestly, when I learned the ingredients of a negroni — Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth — I wasn't sold. A drink with a serious bite like that? Not my thing (though Anthony Bourdain was famously a big fan of negronis). I'm not one for an old fashioned, a boozy dry martini, or anything that makes my taste buds feel like they're getting a punch to the face.

It wasn't the actual drink I couldn't stomach, it was that bitter bite. Now, while adding prosecco to a negroni might soften the punch of the Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth, it still has a bitter finish. If you're like me and can't get past that, here's a trick: add sushi rice.

While it may seem unusual, sushi rice, typically reserved for sushi and poke bowls, actually smooths out the bitter edge of a negroni. The starches in the rice soften the sharpness of the alcohol, creating a surprisingly creamy sipping experience. Just toss a tablespoon or two of uncooked sushi rice to your drink. Not only does it improve the flavor, but by adding sushi rice it also enhances the mouthfeel, making your drink smoother. At your next happy hour, consider expanding your palate and see if it makes your new favorite cocktail list.