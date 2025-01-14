The Truly Unexpected Ingredient That'll Level Up Your Next Negroni
We all remember when that TikTok sound went viral — a moment between co-stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, where Emma mentions their favorite cocktail is "a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it," via HBO Max. At the time, the drink was foreign to me. And honestly, when I learned the ingredients of a negroni — Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth — I wasn't sold. A drink with a serious bite like that? Not my thing (though Anthony Bourdain was famously a big fan of negronis). I'm not one for an old fashioned, a boozy dry martini, or anything that makes my taste buds feel like they're getting a punch to the face.
It wasn't the actual drink I couldn't stomach, it was that bitter bite. Now, while adding prosecco to a negroni might soften the punch of the Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth, it still has a bitter finish. If you're like me and can't get past that, here's a trick: add sushi rice.
While it may seem unusual, sushi rice, typically reserved for sushi and poke bowls, actually smooths out the bitter edge of a negroni. The starches in the rice soften the sharpness of the alcohol, creating a surprisingly creamy sipping experience. Just toss a tablespoon or two of uncooked sushi rice to your drink. Not only does it improve the flavor, but by adding sushi rice it also enhances the mouthfeel, making your drink smoother. At your next happy hour, consider expanding your palate and see if it makes your new favorite cocktail list.
The science behind a deliciously smooth cocktail
The starches in rice do more than just calm the bitterness — they alter the texture, volume, and even the color of your drink. When the starches are released, they interact with the proteins of the alcohol — in this case, gin, Campari, and vermouth — softening the bite. This gives your negroni a gentler, rounder feel, especially for drinks with a citrus kick or harsh spirits. As a bonus, your cocktail might take on a slightly cloudy hue — think rice water mixed with the iconic cool orange-red hue of a negroni. That's just the starch doing its job.
There are a few ways to introduce sushi rice into your beverage, but the easiest method is a rice-washed negroni. Simply stir a tablespoon or two of sushi rice into your cocktail for around 20 seconds and enjoy a more balanced flavor. If you want to keep your drink less cloudy, give the rice a quick rinse before adding it. Just keep in mind that rinsing removes some of the starch, so the effect might be a little less pronounced, but still effective. After that, strain the drink into a fresh glass to avoid any unwanted rice texture in your sip. Whether you're a negroni lover or just looking to try something new, adding sushi rice could elevate your cocktail game.