8 Best Ways To Enjoy Steak With Bourbon, According To Experts

Bourbon and steak is a classic pairing that conjures images of sophisticated dining rooms where men wear jackets and a jazz band plays softly in the corner. It's a combination that is more American than apple pie, and arguably more enjoyable. Whether indulging in a prime dry-aged steak with a rare single barrel to celebrate a milestone, or grilling at home, bourbon and steak is always more than a meal. It's an occasion. To understand what makes the combination special, we asked three culinary experts to guide us through the ultimate steak and bourbon pairings.

These experts included acclaimed chef, Emmy nominee, and James Beard award-winning writer Edward Lee, who authored "Bourbon Land: A Spirited Love Letter to My Old Kentucky Whiskey, with 50 recipes." We also talked with Victor Muñoz, whose resume includes training under some of the top chefs in the world at the most recognizable restaurants, including The French Laundry, Eleven Madison Park, and Narisawa, before his current role as executive chef at the Miami hotspot ORO. Finally, we received input from Charly Naranjo, sommelier at the South Beach institution Fontainebleau Hotel.

We drew from their combined experience to create a comprehensive guide to the American classic. Included are essential steak and bourbon pairings, notes on how sauces impact flavors, and which cocktails pair best. Whether looking for extravagant ways to splurge, or the best value matches, these experts have it covered.