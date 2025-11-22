8 Best Ways To Enjoy Steak With Bourbon, According To Experts
Bourbon and steak is a classic pairing that conjures images of sophisticated dining rooms where men wear jackets and a jazz band plays softly in the corner. It's a combination that is more American than apple pie, and arguably more enjoyable. Whether indulging in a prime dry-aged steak with a rare single barrel to celebrate a milestone, or grilling at home, bourbon and steak is always more than a meal. It's an occasion. To understand what makes the combination special, we asked three culinary experts to guide us through the ultimate steak and bourbon pairings.
These experts included acclaimed chef, Emmy nominee, and James Beard award-winning writer Edward Lee, who authored "Bourbon Land: A Spirited Love Letter to My Old Kentucky Whiskey, with 50 recipes." We also talked with Victor Muñoz, whose resume includes training under some of the top chefs in the world at the most recognizable restaurants, including The French Laundry, Eleven Madison Park, and Narisawa, before his current role as executive chef at the Miami hotspot ORO. Finally, we received input from Charly Naranjo, sommelier at the South Beach institution Fontainebleau Hotel.
We drew from their combined experience to create a comprehensive guide to the American classic. Included are essential steak and bourbon pairings, notes on how sauces impact flavors, and which cocktails pair best. Whether looking for extravagant ways to splurge, or the best value matches, these experts have it covered.
What is bourbon?
Before getting into the meat of the matter, let's talk bourbon. The basic definition is that it is a subgenre of whiskey — all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon. Bourbon must meet specific criteria, including being produced in the U.S., a mash bill (grain mix) that is at least 51% corn, and aging in new charred American oak barrels. This ensures distinctive bourbon characteristics, such as an amber hue and a smoky, slightly sweet flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak. While the composition of the mash bill, the length of the aging period, and skill of the distiller impart unique flavors, the backbone remains the same, and drinkers know what to expect when reaching for a bottle.
The liquor doesn't have to come from the Bluegrass State, but bourbon has a long association with Kentucky, and 95% of bourbon is distilled there. In the 1770s, European immigrants began moving into the fertile land, and they brought their distilling traditions with them. By the 1790s, recognizable names, including Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, and Jacob Beam, had settled in the area. In 1785, Bourbon County was named in honor of the French royal family and the support from France during the American Revolution. Soon, the whiskey from the region was referred to as bourbon. The French association added appeal in the prime market of New Orleans, and the spirit established a place in American culture.
Bourbon terminology
There is jargon associated with bourbon that can provide hints about what is in the bottle by reading the label. Understanding the terminology assists in selecting the right one for the occasion. Bottled-in-Bond is a whiskey term that dates back to 1897 when one of the first consumer protection laws was passed to distinguish authentic Kentucky bourbon from dangerous counterfeit products. The law established standards that are arguably stricter than those that govern cognac, and they haven't changed since the law was passed. To be bonded, the whiskey must be produced by one distiller in a single season and aged for at least four years in oak barrels.
Another common term on labels is small batch. There isn't a legal definition for what constitutes small, and various producers interpret it differently. The more important concept is batching, a technique used by distillers to ensure consistency in their product. Flavors can vary between barrels, but across a larger sample size there is more consistency. A lucky crew of tasters is employed at the distillery to evaluate the whiskey in the barrels, and then blend them to achieve a standard flavor customers can expect from the brand.
Instead of batching the whiskey, a single barrel bourbon comes from one barrel. Ostensibly, these are the prime barrels of the batch. While it is complicated to determine how many bottles of bourbon come from each barrel, it's a limited number. Single barrel bourbons are prized for both their rich flavor and exclusivity.
Why bourbon pairs well with steak
Steak is a decadent meal that invites beverage pairings. Most steakhouses have an extensive wine list, and a sommelier to guide customers through the selections. Beer is also a popular choice, and some fine-dining restaurants are even starting to provide a comprehensive water menu. With all the options, the first question we had for the experts is what it is about bourbon whiskey that makes it such a classic pairing with steak.
"Bourbon and steak share the same soul: fire, smoke, and patience," Victor Muñoz poetically told us. "Both are born from time and craftsmanship." When a steak is seared over high heat, the fat caramelizes and results in a Maillard reaction that creates a savory brown crust on the exterior of the steak. "The two charred flavors are a natural together and they enhance each other's flavors," Edward Lee explained.
Charly Naranjo emphasized the bold flavors of both bourbon and steak, and how they balance and complement each other. "The smoky character of a perfectly grilled steak mirrors bourbon's caramelized barrel character, while the spirit's vanilla, spice, and oak notes complement the richness of the steak," Naranjo said. Instead of competing, the flavors work together to bring out the finest in each.
Which steaks pair best with bourbon?
Stand in front of a butcher counter and it is obvious that steaks come in multiple different shapes and sizes. Then, there are specifications including dry-aged, grassfed, and prime. With the variety of options, we wanted to know if there were ones that pair better with bourbon than others. "Not necessarily," Edward Lee said, "but I do think fat always allows for more flavor to mingle with beverages. So cuts like ribeye or short rib are best with a nice smoky bourbon."
The other two experts also highlighted the benefits of fattier cuts with bourbon. "Well-marbled cuts like a ribeye or a New York strip both stand up to the intensity of the bourbon," Charly Naranjo said. Victor Muñoz agreed, adding a wagyu striploin to the list of flavorful cuts. "The fat softens the alcohol and amplifies the sweetness," he explained.
Despite the benefits of matching a bold bourbon with a flavorful steak, leaner cuts also make for a good pairing, but it's about choosing the right bottle. Filet mignon is revered by many meat lovers for its luxuriously tender texture that makes it an ideal steak for cooking rare, but the delicate flavor needs to be considered when selecting the beverage. Naranjo recommended "smoother, rounder bourbons or those finished in wine or sherry cask barrels," to match the flavor. Muñoz also said he preferred softer, wheated bourbons that don't overpower the steak. "It's all about matching intensity with intensity, grace with grace," he said.
Which bourbons pair best with steak?
Wine connoisseurs wax poetic about the vintages and varietals that provide the perfect accompaniment to different foods. We wanted to know if there were specific brands of bourbon that paired better with steak. "I don't worry so much about brands," Edward Lee said. "For me it is about the mash bill and the age statement [...] I think older bourbons stand up to steaks better, so at least five years old, but really I get excited when I'm having something about eight years or older with a steak."
For specific brands, Victor Muñoz and Charly Naranjo both recommended Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, which is aged in two separate barrels to accentuate the sweet oak character. Naranjo said the "toasted oak and vanilla tones" pair perfectly with a flavorful steak, such as a ribeye. Muñoz also recommended Blanton's for its finesse, and Four Roses Single Barrel "for the purists."
A final recommendation was Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. Barrel proof, another word in the lexicon of bourbon lingo, is a whiskey term interchangeable with cask strength. It refers to bourbon that is bottled straight from the barrel, without adding any water to adjust the proof of the liquor. Most whiskey is slightly diluted to achieve an alcohol level of about 40%. Since a cask strength bourbon is undiluted, it contains a higher alcohol content and features stronger flavors. "If I'm looking for something bolder, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof brings that deep, smoky richness and character," Naranjo said.
What bourbon cocktails pair with steak?
There isn't a best way to enjoy bourbon. It is up to the drinker's personal tastes. Some enjoy it neat (by itself), on the rocks (with ice), or mixed into a cocktail. While they are all viable options with steak, we wanted to know about cocktails specifically. "A great bourbon cocktail can elevate the meal by adding balance or contrast," Charly Naranjo said. The ones that are best suited to steak skew towards classic drinks rather than the strangest libations a bartender has made. Although, Victor Muñoz mentioned they have created unique fat washed bourbon cocktails at ORO that use wagyu trimming in "a nod to culinary alchemy."
All three mentioned the Old Fashioned. It's "a classic that pairs beautifully with steaks," Edward Lee said. "A smoked Old Fashioned with orange oil and a hint of cacao bitters frames the steak the way good lighting frames a painting," said Muñoz. Naranjo added that it "enhances the steak's caramelized notes." Lee also praised a Boulevardier, which is a Negroni that swaps bourbon for gin, and a bourbon Sazerac. "They have bitter notes with the sweeter bourbon that make for a complex pairing," he said.
For a crisp, refreshing option, try a bourbon sour. It's a cocktail made from whiskey, lemon juice, and simple syrup. "[It] brings acidity and lift, cutting through the richness while keeping the focus on the meat," Muñoz said.
How do sauces change the game?
Many people swear that a flavorful steak doesn't require embellishments. "In general, I like my steaks with just salt and pepper," Edward Lee said. While there is no denying the simplistic beauty of a juicy steak on its own, many diners also enjoy the added punch of a sauce. Popular options include a Steak Diane, smothered in a creamy mushroom-cognac sauce, or the bright, herbal acidity of chimichurri. We were curious how sauces impact the pairing, and learned that some work better with bourbon than others.
"Steer away from overly acidic or sugary sauces," Victor Muñoz warned. "They fight with the caramel in the bourbon." The other experts agreed. To pair well, the sauce needs to work with the bourbon instead of fighting it. Competing flavors detract from the experience, while matching flavors can elevate it. "Any sauces that are reduced with bourbon obviously make the perfect sauce," Lee said. "I tend to stay away from red wine reduced sauces or anything too vinegary, like a chimichurri, as they will clash with the bourbon."
While acidic sauces were advised against, butter and cream based ones were praised for their ability to play nicely with bourbon. "A bourbon with strong vanilla and oak plays beautifully with peppercorn reduction, demi-glace, or anything with roasted shallots and butter," Muñoz said. "Steak sauces that echo bourbon's character whether smoky, savory, or slightly sweet, tend to work best," said Nanjaro. "I like to keep the sauce balanced and complementary."
Steak and bourbon value meals
Steakhouses are one of the more expensive dining options, often reserved for special events and memorable occasions. Even when cooking at home, steak is among the most pricey protein options, and it's not getting cheaper. The cost of beef rose by 51% between February 2020 and September 2025, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (via NPR). Rare bourbons also carry price tags that soar above $100 a bottle, so finding the value meals is more important than ever. Fortunately, the bottom shelf of the liquor store is stocked with cheap bourbons that are worth buying, and the butcher counter has options for lower-priced cuts of steak that are packed with flavor. We asked the chefs which steak and bourbon combinations pack the most bang for the buck.
"I love a grilled skirt steak sandwich with grilled onions with an Old Grand-Dad," Edward Lee said. Old Grand-Dad is a prime example of how the standards of identity ensure quality, even in low-priced bourbons. The stringent requirements prevent low-quality grain alcohol mixed with coloring and additives from claiming to be bourbon. Old Grand-Dad typically retails for under $20 per bottle (currently $18.59 in our market) but punches well above its weight class.
Victor Muñoz recommended the "underrated, flavorful, [and] affordable" grilled hanger steak paired with Old Forrester 1920. "Char the steak over wood, finish it with sea salt and butter that's luxury on a budget," he said.
Steak and bourbon splurge meals
We also wanted to know which steak and bourbon pairings were perfect for indulgent meals. Which combos deliver quality and flavor that is worth the extra expense? Edward Lee's recommendation was straightforward: "An aged ribeye steak with a peppercorn crust with an 18 year Single Barrel Elijah Craig is hard to beat."
Victor Muñoz provided a decadent and mouthwatering full meal. "Start with A5 Takamori Wagyu tartare," he said, referencing a Japanese beef that's considered to be one of the tastiest, and most expensive, meats in the world. "Follow with a coal-roasted Cowboy steak, brushed in bourbon-brown butter. Pair it with Blanton's or Michter's 15 Year, neat. End the night with dark chocolate mousse, smoked salt, and a drizzle of bourbon caramel."
The bourbons the chefs mentioned are heavyweights in the industry, and carry a price tag that reflects their indulgent nature and impressive age. Blanton's was the first single barrel bourbon, and ushered in the era of super-premium bourbons. It retails for $99.99 in our market, and enjoys a well-earned reputation as a premium bourbon. 18 year Single Barrel Elijah Craig is made by the award winning Heaven's Hill Distillery and currently is available for around $300. Michter's offers bourbons that are aged for 10, 20, and 25 years. However, the label reflects the youngest possible age, and the distiller states that the liquor in the 10 year old bottle could be older by a few years. Bottles are currently available from online retailers for around $400.
Bourbon and steak playlists
Bourbon and steak is a vibe that deserves a soundtrack that matches the moment. There is obviously not a single type of music that is "right" for steak night, but we wanted to know the sonic landscape these experts create for their experience. Interestingly, it was the only question where none of the answers overlapped. There is a preferred way to pair bourbon and steak, but music is personal.
Still, there were themes in the selections. The vibe tilted towards tilted towards timeless selections instead of today's Top 40, not that there's anything wrong with that. While the playlists were different, they complement each other like a bourbon and a buttery shallot sauce.
Victor Muñoz said the music should be, "Something that feels like dim light and conversation [...] The kind of music that makes you pour one more glass and slow down." For him, artists that fit that bill include Anderson Paak, Johnny Cash, Hozier, and Miles Davis. Charly Naranjo also provided a description of the ambiance the music should create, and it's a similar energy. "You want music that feels smoky, smooth, and confident," Naranjo suggested. "Any old-school American soul and R&B from the '70s or '80s, like Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes or Marvin Gaye." Edward Lee said Phosphorescent or Kentucky born singer and guitarist Chris Stapleton are his choice at the moment.