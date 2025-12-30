The 14 Best Cocktails For Vodka Fans

If you're at a party, waiting for a table at a restaurant, or just unwinding after a long week, a well-made cocktail hits the spot. There are a multitude of drinks using many different spirits. Among the most popular is vodka. Although normally associated with Russia (in fact, the name comes from a Russian verb meaning "to dilute with water"), Poland also lays claim to the invention of vodka. It's a neutral spirit, which means it blends well with nearly any flavor, and that's part of why there are so many vodka cocktails.

Vodka is made in many parts of the world. In addition to Russia and Poland, you can find brands made in Sweden, Finland, France, and Japan, among other nations. Traditionally made from potatoes, the liquor is now made from various grains, including corn. My favorite (which toppled Grey Goose as soon as I tasted it) is the Japanese brand, Haku, which is made from rice. Lovers of the spirit have their favorites, and Costco customers have a favorite vodka they swear is better than Grey Goose. High praise indeed.

We have compiled for you a list of some of the best vodka cocktails. You are probably familiar with many, but you may find one or two you haven't tried and would like to add to your list.