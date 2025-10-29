For Cocktail Bar Worthy Garnishes, Try Dehydrating Citrus In Your Oven
Cocktail bars can offer a sense of community, providing you the chance to get out and imbibe. But, since it's financially inadvisable to shell out for a $20 cocktail every night, for many of us, it's cheaper to make craft cocktails at home. One of the biggest challenges for DIY mixologists is the garnish; you should always garnish your cocktails because it's not just about aesthetics. It can be hard to constantly stock fresh lemon twists or mint leaves for making your favorite cocktails. That's why we recommend dehydrating citrus in your oven.
To start, preheat your oven to 200 degrees (You don't need one, but you can always find out if a dehydrator is right for you), wash your fruit well, thinly slice your item, place your slices on parchment paper or a wire rack, and bake! A mandoline will yield the most consistent results, as you'll want your citrus slices to bake as evenly as possible. Allow them to dry out in the oven for several hours. Limes, lemons, and blood oranges will need about three hours, while larger citrus like navel oranges and grapefruit might take up to four or five. Once they're done, let them cool in the oven as well.
No, seriously, dehydrated citrus is a great idea
Dehydrated citrus peels aren't just gorgeous to behold, they also pack a number of other benefits. The biggest advantage is that your citrus will no longer go to waste, as dehydrated citrus rings have a long shelf life. When you remove the moisture from citrus slices, you eliminate the prime fuel for bacteria and mold. Coupled with the inherent antimicrobial properties of the fruit, your dehydrated citrus can last for years when stored properly. The process will also preserve the aromatic compounds found in citrus. Keeping fresh citrus on hand for cocktails is still a good idea, but no longer having to worry about garnishes will make crafting cocktails at home easier. Particularly if you're not an expert at expressing citrus peels like a bartender.
Finally, dehydrated citrus is actually good for you, even if it's floating in booze. It's packed with vitamin C, as you would expect, but dehydration makes the peel edible, as well. The peel contains loads of beneficial fiber, and because the sugars are more concentrated, your citrus wheels will actually taste quite sweet, balancing out any bitterness in the peel. Whether you want to up your cocktail game, or you want to preserve your favorite citrus, dehydrating this wonderful fruit is a fantastic idea. Just don't forget to save some for dessert toppings or dipping in chocolate.