For Cocktail Bar Worthy Garnishes, Try Dehydrating Citrus In Your Oven

Cocktail bars can offer a sense of community, providing you the chance to get out and imbibe. But, since it's financially inadvisable to shell out for a $20 cocktail every night, for many of us, it's cheaper to make craft cocktails at home. One of the biggest challenges for DIY mixologists is the garnish; you should always garnish your cocktails because it's not just about aesthetics. It can be hard to constantly stock fresh lemon twists or mint leaves for making your favorite cocktails. That's why we recommend dehydrating citrus in your oven.

To start, preheat your oven to 200 degrees (You don't need one, but you can always find out if a dehydrator is right for you), wash your fruit well, thinly slice your item, place your slices on parchment paper or a wire rack, and bake! A mandoline will yield the most consistent results, as you'll want your citrus slices to bake as evenly as possible. Allow them to dry out in the oven for several hours. Limes, lemons, and blood oranges will need about three hours, while larger citrus like navel oranges and grapefruit might take up to four or five. Once they're done, let them cool in the oven as well.