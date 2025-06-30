For Impressive Cocktails, Always Express This Side Of Your Citrus Peel

When you're the bartender for home get-togethers, it's helpful to know things like the golden ratio for making almost any cocktail, and home bar drink tips that save money. But don't overlook citrus peel twists for cocktails that will have your guests asking for more. Citrus garnishes don't just give drinks colorful flair, they elevate their overall flavor. Sean Satterlee, beverage director for The Betty and St. Julep at Atlanta's Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, told us how to release the aromatic oils from the peels by expressing the correct side.

"The outer skin side should be facing the drink, and expressing the peel allows the citrus oils to be released toward the drink," Satterlee explained to The Takeout. "Those oils contain flavor and aroma. The inner pith side contains bitter flavors and should be avoided." One way to express the peel is by holding it with your fingers at each end, horizontally over the cocktail (skin down), and squeezing the long sides together. You could also hold it the same way, but twist the ends in opposite directions, instead. The expressed oils float on the cocktail, providing citrus flavor without sweetness, and aroma that enhances the taste.

If you don't want too much potent citrus oil in your cocktail, squeeze the peel higher above the glass so less goes in. After expressing the oils, you could rub the peel around the rim of the glass. Then, drop it in the cocktail, throw it out, or place it on the rim.