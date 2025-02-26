4 Home Bar Cocktail Tips That'll Save You Money

A swanky, chic cocktail bar will always be timeless — and (almost) always expensive. Especially in metropolitan environments, '20s-inspired speakeasies, piano bars, and modernized hip spots offer cocktails that can reach into the 20-dollar range. While consumers can justify the price by saying that part of the experience is a trendy and aesthetic ambiance, an at-home upscale cocktail allows you to save some cash while introducing an elegant air to a night in.

While mimicking the qualities of craft cocktails — such as high-end liquors, special garnishes, and show-stopping presentations — is surely a way to bring a velvet-covered speakeasy to your home, you can elevate an everyday cocktail without breaking the bank. When it comes to saving money, building little habits can go a long way. Following certain preparation steps, as well as reusing ingredients as modifiers, accents, and garnishes, can help you craft quality cocktails without unnecessary spending. Whether you've got an apartment bar cart or decked-out walls with shelves of liquor, here are some tips to save you from spending too much for an at-home cocktail.