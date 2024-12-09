We Tried Kosmos Q's Cow Cover BBQ Rub. Here's What We Really Thought

I had just returned from a trip to Dallas, Texas when I was assigned to write a review of Kosmos Q's Cow Cover BBQ rub. Feeling particularly apt to assess the components of a barbecue, I awaited it's arrival with impatience. When it finally arrived, I instantly unboxed it and got to work. The product description states that the rub, which imbues a savory and smoky heat, is suitable for beef and poultry.

The spice jar label says chili pepper headlines its flavor, combined with garlic, onion, sugar, and paprika. Its spice level is ranked the lowest intensity on the brand's scale. When I first gave it a go on my finger, a front-of-the-mouth spice was the foremost flavor — the spice's heat was mild but its taste was rich. The spice then trickled into a mouth-coating smokiness and I could feel the rub components melding into a vibrant panorama on my tongue. A mellow sweetness nuanced the flavor, setting a pleasant foundation for the more piquant notes. Because this rub is marketed as Cow Cover, I decided to try it out on a cut of beef — I went with short ribs. The warm sweetness also piqued my interest, so I used the rub to make a BBQ simple syrup to flavor a barbecue old fashioned because flavored simple syrups are an easy way to amp up at-home cocktails.