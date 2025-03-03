Is It Cheaper To Just Make Craft Cocktails At Home?

I love a good cocktail — but I don't love spending $20 on a single drink. If I had a little more disposable income, I'd happily pay those hardworking bartenders for their labor and expertise. But, for now, I have bills to pay.

That's why I make craft cocktails at home. It's fun to come up with new creations and put your own spin on old classics (Margaritas served straight up, anyone?). Plus, I don't have to deal with a larger-than-expected bar tab at the end of the night. But a modest liquor store haul can easily surpass the cost of a night out, and my homemade drinks don't always go as planned. Am I actually saving money by staying in? And how can I keep my craft cocktails from tasting like college kid concoctions? The Takeout asked Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, for answers.

"You can absolutely save money by making drinks at home," Horn says. She admits you'll have to put some cash into it up front, but compares it to stocking your pantry with spices for a new recipe. "The first time you buy the ingredients it seems like a huge investment ... but the next time you make [the recipe] all you have to get is a protein and probably a couple vegetables or herbs," she explains. "Same thing with making drinks at home — once you build up your bar, it pays for itself over time."