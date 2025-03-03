Is It Cheaper To Just Make Craft Cocktails At Home?
I love a good cocktail — but I don't love spending $20 on a single drink. If I had a little more disposable income, I'd happily pay those hardworking bartenders for their labor and expertise. But, for now, I have bills to pay.
That's why I make craft cocktails at home. It's fun to come up with new creations and put your own spin on old classics (Margaritas served straight up, anyone?). Plus, I don't have to deal with a larger-than-expected bar tab at the end of the night. But a modest liquor store haul can easily surpass the cost of a night out, and my homemade drinks don't always go as planned. Am I actually saving money by staying in? And how can I keep my craft cocktails from tasting like college kid concoctions? The Takeout asked Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, for answers.
"You can absolutely save money by making drinks at home," Horn says. She admits you'll have to put some cash into it up front, but compares it to stocking your pantry with spices for a new recipe. "The first time you buy the ingredients it seems like a huge investment ... but the next time you make [the recipe] all you have to get is a protein and probably a couple vegetables or herbs," she explains. "Same thing with making drinks at home — once you build up your bar, it pays for itself over time."
What do you need for a home bar?
You can build your bar cart strategically over time, but Molly Horn says, "You definitely want to have at least one of each 'category' of base spirit — vodka, gin, tequila ... rum ... and whiskey." She recommends keeping both silver and aged rum on hand and suggests that a bottle of añejo tequila makes a good coupling with the standard blanco. Get a bottle of simple syrup and stock up on lemons and limes, too.
You'll need liqueurs and aperitifs, also. Horn recommends Campari, Aperol or Aperix, sweet vermouth, and orange liqueur — both standard and Cognac-based. She also recommends elderflower liqueur and "Any other cordial with a flavor profile you are very drawn to. ... As you experiment ... you'll be drawn to additional amari, aperitifs, and cordials to help add to your cocktail-making scope."
For supplies, Horn recommends a double shaker which she says are easier than cobbler shakers to open. She brings one when she does cocktail demos, along with a jigger, strainer, bar spoon, and a mixing glass. A few kitchen staples, like paring knives and peelers, round out the collection. "There are plenty more fancy tools, but these are definitely the essentials," she says. Sure, supplies add up — but you can keep things cheap if you're willing to go rogue. Personally, I shake my cocktails in an old Thermos and strain them with a fork. Sacrilegious? Maybe. But it works fine for me.
Why homemade cocktails don't taste pro
You assembled your team of spirits and cordials. You shelled out for all the right tools. You use the right ingredients in the right proportions. But every cocktail you make tastes either watery and weak or cloying and booze-heavy. What gives?
You've probably messed up the dilution. Dilution refers to added water — and it can account for 30% of the final drink. No, it's not a scam bartenders use to sell watered-down cocktails. Water is an essential ingredient, and according to Molly Horn, it's one that amateur mixologists often overlook. When you shake or stir a drink, you're adding dilution in the form of melted ice. Mix the drink for too long (or not long enough), and you'll throw off the dilution.
Stick to the technique that the recipe recommends and keep an eye on the clock. Typically, you should shake drinks for eight to 12 seconds. Stirring is a little more complicated. Generally, pros advise stirring for somewhere between 20 to 45 seconds — but it depends on the drink. Remember, ice is a big part of your cocktail. Use ice made from filtered water, and skip the stuff that's been sitting around collecting freezer flavors. "Good ice makes a huge difference as well," Horn says. "If you usually purchase your ice from the grocery store, consider investing in square ice cube trays to use for shaking and mixing."
What craft cocktails should you start with?
So where should you begin your home bartending journey? "Start with something simple like a margarita with fresh lime juice, a good blanco tequila, [and] a good orange liqueur," Molly Horn says. "A good solid shake strained into a double old fashioned glass with a half-salt rim and you'll feel like you're sitting at the bar!"
Horn reminds amateur mixologists to use triple sec, not a Cognac-based orange liqueur, when making margaritas. She recommends Cointreau — the gold standard — or Royale Orange for a slightly cheaper option. Can't afford either? You'll find a wide range of less expensive orange liqueurs, too, but do your research. Some bottom-shelf triple secs can out-cloy cough syrup.
If you're feeling ambitious, Horn suggests a pisco sour. "If you dry-shake the cocktail with the egg white first, then add ice and shake hard again, you will have a truly delicious cocktail with an incredible texture," she says. That first dry shake — aka, a shake without ice — helps whip the egg white. You can't tap out at eight seconds, though: It'll take up to a minute to get a full froth. If you're prone to getting the egg ick or feel squeamish about drinking raw eggs, you can always try a tiki cocktail — but you might need to start well in advance. Horn says she loves tiki drinks but admits that they usually require a lot of prep. Follow the path of least resistance with an easy, fancy cocktail that will clean out your fridge — and let you test-drive your new home bar.