How To Expertly Shake Carbonated Cocktails Without Creating An Explosion

Shaking a cocktail is oftentimes vital to getting the ideal taste for your favorite drinks, but it's not always seen as a possibility if you're using a carbonated beverage. While some of these cocktails can be stirred rather than shaken to avoid any explosive outcomes, sometimes your ingredients need a good shake to really come together as well as possible. In this case, you can bypass any difficulties by waiting to add your carbonated drink until after you've already shaken your other ingredients.

This simple yet effective strategy was relayed to us by Vlad Novikov, who acts as the Head of Bars at Ned's Club in Washington, D.C. Speaking exclusively to The Takeout, he explains that, outside of a few key circumstances, you should never even attempt to shake a carbonated mixer when making a cocktail. "All of your ingredients besides the carbonated ones should be shaken together," Novikov reveals. He does, however, also note that specialized devices and shakers — such as the Perlini Cocktail Carbonating System — that feature a CO2 charger can allow you to get the benefits of shaking a cocktail with carbonated liquid in it without suffering the consequences. "These can be really fun if you want to get better carbonation on drinks like Mojitos or French 75s," Novikov suggests, "or try a carbonated version of a cocktail whose ingredients are all not carbonated."