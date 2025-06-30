When You Should Be Double-Straining Your Cocktails

Most cocktails crafted at home or the bar go through a filtering process before being poured into a serving glass. In some cases, the cocktail requires a second round of filtering, known as double straining. "Double straining removes even more particles (ice, fruit, pulp, herbs, muddled items) than a basic straining achieves," says Sean Satterlee, beverage director at The Betty and St. Julep, two culinary concepts located in the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

The double-straining process allows the second fine-mesh strainer to remove anything that the initial strainer doesn't catch. According to Difford's Guide, the second strainer, called a fine-mesh strainer, can collect up to eight milliliters of ice chips and fruit fragments, which can save a cocktail from becoming a diluted version of itself.

"Drinks done in a yarai glass like an old fashioned don't need to be double-strained. Cocktails that are served up, muddled, or with a foaming agent should be double strained," Satterlee told The Takeout. "Pisco Sours, daiquiris, pretty much every citrus-based cocktail that uses a shaker would benefit from a double strain."