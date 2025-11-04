The Salty Dog Is The Classy, Martha Stewart-Approved Cocktail You Need This Summer
Sometimes we just need a theme for our summers, whether it's a banger of a song or a cocktail that you can sip on in the backyard while watching fireflies do their thing. We're fans of one particular refreshing drink that Martha Stewart herself signs off on, called the salty dog — and the best part about it is that it only contains three ingredients.
The salty dog is a simple concoction of grapefruit juice, vodka or gin, and salt, which you simply use to rim the glass. Grapefruit juice is lightly sweet, complex, and slightly bitter; vodka or gin adds the adult portion of the drink, and salt rounds out the bitter notes from the grapefruit. If you opt for vodka, you'll have a neutral spirit in the background, while a choice of gin lends a more complex botanical note that turns the salty dog into more of a sipper. As a bonus, salt-rimmed drinks always do look pretty flashy, so you'll also have eye appeal.
If you're entertaining friends, this is an easy cocktail to prepare in a large batch, as the base ratio is simply grapefruit juice combined with half that volume of spirit. Simply stir the ingredients together and pour them into a salt-rimmed glass with ice. If you're so inclined, you can use a little slice of grapefruit as a garnish.
The salty dog is based off another cocktail with a dog's name
The salty dog is actually a modified version of an even simpler drink, the greyhound. The initial recipe for the greyhound simply involves gin and grapefruit juice over ice, though people do commonly sub in vodka. It's one of those drinks that features elegance in simplicity, and the salty dog offshoot does as well.
In a YouTube video, Martha Stewart shares her thoughts on her salty dog. "It's very delicious. It's almost like drinking a margarita, but with vodka." As Stewart notes, the cocktail is an excellent alternative for those who enjoy citrus flavors but don't like tequila, such as in a classic margarita (Jennifer Aniston's favorite). Any bar that stocks fresh citrus juice, specifically grapefruit, can whip up a salty dog as an alternative to a fresh margarita.
I will note that grapefruit juice can seriously interfere with certain types of medications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a handy explainer on its website, but your best bet is to consult a pharmacist or a doctor to ensure grapefruit juice is okay for you. (Hey, I'm always looking out for your best interests. And no buzzed driving!) Otherwise, try whipping up this summertime favorite and see if you like a salty dog as much as we do; we know Martha Stewart would happily join you for a drink.