The Salty Dog Is The Classy, Martha Stewart-Approved Cocktail You Need This Summer

Sometimes we just need a theme for our summers, whether it's a banger of a song or a cocktail that you can sip on in the backyard while watching fireflies do their thing. We're fans of one particular refreshing drink that Martha Stewart herself signs off on, called the salty dog — and the best part about it is that it only contains three ingredients.

The salty dog is a simple concoction of grapefruit juice, vodka or gin, and salt, which you simply use to rim the glass. Grapefruit juice is lightly sweet, complex, and slightly bitter; vodka or gin adds the adult portion of the drink, and salt rounds out the bitter notes from the grapefruit. If you opt for vodka, you'll have a neutral spirit in the background, while a choice of gin lends a more complex botanical note that turns the salty dog into more of a sipper. As a bonus, salt-rimmed drinks always do look pretty flashy, so you'll also have eye appeal.

If you're entertaining friends, this is an easy cocktail to prepare in a large batch, as the base ratio is simply grapefruit juice combined with half that volume of spirit. Simply stir the ingredients together and pour them into a salt-rimmed glass with ice. If you're so inclined, you can use a little slice of grapefruit as a garnish.