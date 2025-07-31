How A Pinch Of Salt Softens Cocktails With Campari's Bitter Edge

Campari is known for its red-orange color, grapefruit sweetness, and botanical flavor. Most famously used as an ingredient in a Negroni (which was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite cocktails). While that bitterness is a dominant part of its flavor profile, it's also what makes it stand out in whatever you mix it into. We recently spoke to Tiffanie Barriere (aka The Drinking Coach) about ways to play with the bitterness of Campari cocktails.

Barriere had one ingredient in mind to help soften that bitterness for those who want to tame it a bit. "Salt plays with the bitter edge, rounds it out, brings those citrus and herbal notes forward, and makes Campari way more approachable," Barriere told The Takeout. "It's like turning the volume down on bitterness and up on flavor." As Barriere mentioned, the salt adds an additional layer of flavor to cocktails, giving your palate something extra to consider while taking every sip. So not only are you getting a softer drink, your mouth has something else to savor while taking it in, bit by bit.