How A Pinch Of Salt Softens Cocktails With Campari's Bitter Edge
Campari is known for its red-orange color, grapefruit sweetness, and botanical flavor. Most famously used as an ingredient in a Negroni (which was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite cocktails). While that bitterness is a dominant part of its flavor profile, it's also what makes it stand out in whatever you mix it into. We recently spoke to Tiffanie Barriere (aka The Drinking Coach) about ways to play with the bitterness of Campari cocktails.
Barriere had one ingredient in mind to help soften that bitterness for those who want to tame it a bit. "Salt plays with the bitter edge, rounds it out, brings those citrus and herbal notes forward, and makes Campari way more approachable," Barriere told The Takeout. "It's like turning the volume down on bitterness and up on flavor." As Barriere mentioned, the salt adds an additional layer of flavor to cocktails, giving your palate something extra to consider while taking every sip. So not only are you getting a softer drink, your mouth has something else to savor while taking it in, bit by bit.
The best way to use salt with Campari to make it shine
"Start with saline solution, like a 20% mix of kosher salt and water, so you're not crunching crystals," Barriere said. "A few drops go a long way in a Negroni or Jungle Bird." If you're looking for a little more flashiness, it turns out that finishing salt isn't just good for topping off steak. "Maldon or flaky sea salt is also gorgeous as a half rim or garnish if you want texture and sparkle."
Next time you're experimenting with your favorite ratios for a Negroni or a Boulevardier (a close cousin to a Negroni), try keeping a bit of homemade saline solution on hand in a dropper bottle. It doesn't take much to soften the bitterness (to be fair, some people do enjoy that flavor profile), but from there you can expand your horizons by trying this concept with other drinks. This little salt trick could be exactly what you need to venture into more bitter cocktails. Negronis are only just one such example.