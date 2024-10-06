Are French Martinis Really From France?

A true Big Apple classic, the flamboyant French martini has a quite short history. Although crafted by the renowned New York bartender Dale DeGroff in the 1980s, the French martini didn't gain real momentum until 1996, when DeGroff debuted it at Pravda, a hotspot owned by acclaimed restaurateur Keith McNally.Its popularity soared in 1997 when McNally added it to the menu at his iconic Balthazar, where it quickly became a staple and has remained ever since.

The original recipe — Ketel One Vodka, Lejay Crème de Cassis, pineapple, and lemon — still appears on Balthazar's cocktail menu, tucked away in the classic cocktails section on the unassuming bottom left corner, priced at $22. Though traditionally garnished with a lemon twist, bartenders have since added raspberries and pineapple slices to match the cocktail's fun and fruity vibe.

Despite the name, the French martini strays far from being a classic martini, as it lacks dry vermouth, a fortified wine that remains an essential component of a classic martini. Over time, however, "martini" has become a catch-all term for any drink served in a V-shaped glass, allowing this fruity creation, made with French fruit liqueur, to inherit the name.

While an American invention, the French martini has captured the attention of discerning palates worldwide. In 1997, Simon Difford, a renowned cocktail expert and founder of "Difford's Guide," praised it as his "favorite martini of the moment" after being served by Dick Bradsell, Europe's most influential bartender at the time.