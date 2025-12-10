How Martha Stewart Guarantees A Great Cocktail Every Time

Martha Stewart doesn't cut corners, which has certainly helped her form a multimillion-dollar empire. She's known for her homemade, hands-on approach to cooking, baking, entertaining, and even cocktail-ing. She knows how to jazz up spooky Halloween cocktails with black sugar rims, and if she's in charge of creating the drinks, you'll find only fresh juices — no premade mixes. When chef and television host, Geoffrey Zakarian, asked Stewart about making good cocktails, she offered, "The juice must be fresh. No mixers, and no Skinny Girl," (via Food52).

Stewart's margaritas don't contain margarita mix, but feature fresh lime juice and orange liqueur; her whiskey sours are made with lemon and orange juice instead of sweet and sour mix; and her Bloody Marys aren't made with premade mix, but rather, actual tomato juice, plus Worcestershire, lemon juice, and several other savory ingredients.

Now, not all of Stewart's cocktails require 100% freshly squeezed juice. For example, her maple bourbon cider recipe calls for apple cider, and who wants to make their own cider? Not even Martha, apparently. Her pomegranate margaritas, which she cheekily calls "Martha-ritas" contain bottled pomegranate juice concentrate — because can you imagine juicing pomegranate arils? And her classic cosmopolitans are dosed with cranberry juice. We can also presume this juice comes from a bottle because it doesn't appear that even Stewart has her own recipe for the DIY version.