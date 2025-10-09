Jazz Up Your Halloween Cocktails With This Spooky Martha Stewart Trick

Martha Stewart often focuses on more wholesome recipes and decor, but that changes during the wonderfully macabre month of October. Stewart loves the holiday and is known for elaborate costumes, themed parties, and seasonal treats, like the Halloween-themed drink she shared in a segment on "Today" alongside her old friend Snoop Dogg.

The main event was a spooky season version of the salty dog cocktail, a sort of gin and juice in honor of Snoop. Stewart uses Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's brand of the spirit, Still G.I.N. gin, mixed together with grapefruit juice. It's a straightforward cocktail, but here's where Stewart adds her first Halloween touch: Instead of a plain old salted rim, she uses a mixture of sugar and black salt atop the glass.

But she doesn't stop there. Stewart adds a creepy crawly Halloween drink upgrade in the form of unsettling cockroach ice cubes. It's pretty easy to do. Just fill up an ice cube tray with water, drop a toy bug into each one, and then freeze the ice cubes normally. Stewart goes out of her way to remind viewers that she uses artificial cockroaches. "Although you could use freeze-dried if you'd like," she quipped (via YouTube). Stewart mentioned that fake plastic roaches are easy to buy online, while Snoop Dogg joked that the real ones are technically free.