The Creepy Crawly Drink Upgrade Your Halloween Guests Will Die For
Halloween is a time for treats and imagination — and not just with your costumes, either. You can't go wrong serving up some spooky snacks and drinks at your next round of frightening festivities, unless, of course, you hand out some disgusting candies. Don't do that. What you can do, though, is upgrade your Halloween drinks by adding some spiders. We're talking about plastic store-bought spiders, of course. These little toy spiders exist to give everyone a jump scare. If you can't find any in stores near you, this 120-piece set of plastic spiders comes with multiple colors to liven up the party a bit more.
Once you've got your plastic spiders, give them a quick wash and then grab an ice tray. Fill the ice tray with water and place a spider in each compartment. You can add food coloring to the cubes as well if you want some more color, though that may make some of the spiders more difficult to see. And they can't frighten the guests if the guests don't see them. Once the cubes have frozen solid, you can use these spider ice cubes in just about any drink, from cocktails to mocktails that are so good you don't even miss the alcohol. If you have children attending your Halloween festivities and you're worried about the spider becoming a choking hazard after the ice cube melts, don't worry; there are alternative ways to make sure no one misses out on the spooky fun.
Other ways to liven up your Halloween drinks
You can add some creepy goodness to any Halloween drink with a little creativity. If you don't want to use small toys in your ice cubes, you can still make the ice cubes fun by adding food coloring, or you can opt for a different ice cube method altogether. A few reusable light-up ice cubes will make your drinks glow various fun colors, and since they don't melt, no one's drink is getting watered down over time.
If ice cubes aren't enough, try adding a fun Halloween-themed straw like this jack-o-lantern umbrella straw that will make even the least festive person feel like doing the Monster Mash. There's also the old tried-and-true dry ice method. Adding dry ice to the punch bowl will make for an eerie fog fit for All Hallows Eve. Just make sure to have one person designated to handle the dry ice with gloves and tongs and take all safety precautions — ingesting even small bits of dry ice is a medical emergency — to prevent any unnecessary mishaps. When hosting or attending a Halloween party, it isn't just unique recipes that make everything so fun. It's the presentation. You might just discover that the best Halloween treat isn't candy at all.