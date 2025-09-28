The Creepy Crawly Drink Upgrade Your Halloween Guests Will Die For

Halloween is a time for treats and imagination — and not just with your costumes, either. You can't go wrong serving up some spooky snacks and drinks at your next round of frightening festivities, unless, of course, you hand out some disgusting candies. Don't do that. What you can do, though, is upgrade your Halloween drinks by adding some spiders. We're talking about plastic store-bought spiders, of course. These little toy spiders exist to give everyone a jump scare. If you can't find any in stores near you, this 120-piece set of plastic spiders comes with multiple colors to liven up the party a bit more.

Once you've got your plastic spiders, give them a quick wash and then grab an ice tray. Fill the ice tray with water and place a spider in each compartment. You can add food coloring to the cubes as well if you want some more color, though that may make some of the spiders more difficult to see. And they can't frighten the guests if the guests don't see them. Once the cubes have frozen solid, you can use these spider ice cubes in just about any drink, from cocktails to mocktails that are so good you don't even miss the alcohol. If you have children attending your Halloween festivities and you're worried about the spider becoming a choking hazard after the ice cube melts, don't worry; there are alternative ways to make sure no one misses out on the spooky fun.