How To Easily Get More Juice From Lemons — No Tools Required

In my kitchen, there are a couple of tools built specifically to juice lemons. One of them is a handheld citrus press where you have to clamp down on a halved lemon that sits in the half-globe-shaped basket. It gets the job done, but I've caught a stray citrus squirt in the eye more than once when the seeds clog up the holes after a firm squeeze. My other option is a manual citrus grinder that sits on top of a measuring cup, which is ideal for getting the precise amount of lemon juice to match what's called for in recipes. Both work great, but I try to avoid using them most of the time so I'll have one less thing to clean.

My go-to move, which also helps squeeze out more lemon without the need for tools, is actually the age-old technique of rolling the lemon on the counter with some pressure from your palm. After rolling, simply cut it lengthwise and squeeze the lemon from both ends to maximize your juice potential. You can also use your barbecue tongs to juice the lemons if needed.