Martha Stewart's Drink Of Choice Is Delightfully Simple

Does anyone know elaborate table presentations and meal preparation more than Martha Stewart? The lifestyle guru has turned her creations and aesthetic into a media empire that encompasses print, television, and advertising. Many have transcended her own sphere of influence: Who can forget her favorite bougie pizza topping? Surprisingly, Stewart's go-to beverage may come off as too down-to-earth. And no, this isn't her signature "Martha-tini," which she likes to prepare for when she has guests over.

In an interview with The Daily Meal, the "Martha Knows Best" star shared her favorite drink, and you may be surprised that it's just iced tea with lemon. "I drink [tea] with a lot of lemon," she said. However, her go-to concoction is no ordinary homemade brew. Stewart favors Pure Leaf, a brand she's proudly partnered with, and swears by the convenience and taste of their sugarless iced tea. "There's citric acid in my sugarless iced tea that I drink, my Pure Leaf," she added.

Stewart has long raved about lemons and even used them in many of her favorite culinary dishes. By adding a generous amount of lemon to her tea, she's not just enhancing the drink's taste; she's also giving her body a boost of Vitamin C and antioxidants. The television personality also makes sure she always has her favorite drink on hand. "I really do find iced tea extremely refreshing, and to have it pre-made in my fridge, easy access, I can just carry this little thing in my car, it is a delight," she said.