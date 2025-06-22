Martha Stewart's Drink Of Choice Is Delightfully Simple
Does anyone know elaborate table presentations and meal preparation more than Martha Stewart? The lifestyle guru has turned her creations and aesthetic into a media empire that encompasses print, television, and advertising. Many have transcended her own sphere of influence: Who can forget her favorite bougie pizza topping? Surprisingly, Stewart's go-to beverage may come off as too down-to-earth. And no, this isn't her signature "Martha-tini," which she likes to prepare for when she has guests over.
In an interview with The Daily Meal, the "Martha Knows Best" star shared her favorite drink, and you may be surprised that it's just iced tea with lemon. "I drink [tea] with a lot of lemon," she said. However, her go-to concoction is no ordinary homemade brew. Stewart favors Pure Leaf, a brand she's proudly partnered with, and swears by the convenience and taste of their sugarless iced tea. "There's citric acid in my sugarless iced tea that I drink, my Pure Leaf," she added.
Stewart has long raved about lemons and even used them in many of her favorite culinary dishes. By adding a generous amount of lemon to her tea, she's not just enhancing the drink's taste; she's also giving her body a boost of Vitamin C and antioxidants. The television personality also makes sure she always has her favorite drink on hand. "I really do find iced tea extremely refreshing, and to have it pre-made in my fridge, easy access, I can just carry this little thing in my car, it is a delight," she said.
How to recreate Martha Stewart's favorite iced tea at home
Recreating Stewart's citrusy iced tea is actually easy, and preparing it at home also allows you to adjust it to your preferred taste. Start with a good quality black tea, either loose-leaf or in a bag. Steep it in hot water until it reaches your desired strength, and use unsweetened tea if you want a refreshment experience similar to Stewart's. You don't necessarily need to use Pure Leaf's unsweetened lemon iced tea, as there are many options available on the market, like the Waka instant black tea mix and Lipton unsweetened iced tea.
Once done, strain the tea and chill the blend in the fridge. But don't leave it there for too long, since iced tea can go bad in the fridge. When serving, pour it over ice to make the drink even more refreshing, especially during summer. Don't forget to add plenty of fresh lemon juice for a healthy dose of vitamin C and a natural zing.
Feel free to add other ingredients to elevate the drink even more; add a a splash of honey or a drizzle of agave syrup for a touch of natural sweetness without using processed sugar, or infuse fresh herbs like mint or basil for a magical twist to your sweet tea. Adding cucumber is also a great way to make it feel like a drink from a spa retreat.
