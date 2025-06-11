Can Iced Tea Go Bad In The Fridge?

There are not a ton of beverages that are more refreshing on a hot day than iced tea. That's why whipping up a big batch and letting it chill in the refrigerator to pour at your leisure is always a good idea. But something you'll want to know is that iced tea can, and, in fact, will go bad if you don't drink it in time, which means you shouldn't necessarily wait to enjoy it.

If you leave it in the fridge for way too long, it will grow little islands of mold. Please do not ask me how I know this — there are some memories I do not like to revisit. But after you brew it, I do recommend you store it in the fridge in an airtight container and drink it within one to three days. While your tea may not go fuzzy that quickly, it may start to develop unpleasant sourness or otherwise off aromas and flavors. Enjoying it sooner is better, since it can start losing its best flavor after a day or so anyway.

Since you're initially using hot water to brew tea, you're already killing much of the bacteria that can make you sick. As long as you use a well-sanitized vessel to keep it in afterwards, you'll be minimizing most risk. In the case of iced tea, just try to make whatever your household will drink within a couple of days.