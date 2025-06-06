How Long Should You Be Steeping Sun Tea For?

For many, sun tea is the taste of summer. You can prep your tea and then spend some time in the garden while it brews outdoors, beside you. It's delicious and fun to make, but it turns out that there's a proper steeping time for the perfect sun tea. While it can depend on the type of tea and size of the container you're using, it's generally recommended to steep sun tea between three and four hours max.

If your sun tea tastes too bitter, it was likely left to steep for too long. If you usually use the same brand of tea, but it doesn't come with specific instructions, pay attention to the time it takes for the tea to taste just right for your preference, and stick to that window going forward. If the tea you're using does have steeping instructions for sun tea, follow them exactly to ensure the best outcome. Typically, longer steeping times and more tea bags lead to stronger tea. However, as delicious as sun tea is, there are a few safety rules you should follow if you're going to be enjoying it on sunny days.