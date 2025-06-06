How Long Should You Be Steeping Sun Tea For?
For many, sun tea is the taste of summer. You can prep your tea and then spend some time in the garden while it brews outdoors, beside you. It's delicious and fun to make, but it turns out that there's a proper steeping time for the perfect sun tea. While it can depend on the type of tea and size of the container you're using, it's generally recommended to steep sun tea between three and four hours max.
If your sun tea tastes too bitter, it was likely left to steep for too long. If you usually use the same brand of tea, but it doesn't come with specific instructions, pay attention to the time it takes for the tea to taste just right for your preference, and stick to that window going forward. If the tea you're using does have steeping instructions for sun tea, follow them exactly to ensure the best outcome. Typically, longer steeping times and more tea bags lead to stronger tea. However, as delicious as sun tea is, there are a few safety rules you should follow if you're going to be enjoying it on sunny days.
What's the safest way to make sun tea?
Making sun tea is one of the best ways to enjoy summer sunshine, but it comes with a risk of bacteria that tea brewed from high-temperature water doesn't have. For some, this may be enough to skip making sun tea this summer, but for others, you can take steps to mitigate any dangers. Sun tea is typically made by filling a jar with water and several tea bags, and then leaving that container in direct sunlight. However, the sun doesn't usually heat the tea beyond the ideal temperature zone for bacteria growth — between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. For the safest sip, tea that's made without boiling water should be refrigerated immediately and consumed within two days.
The container used to make sun tea matters as much as the time it spends in the sun. While technically any container can work for the steeping process, a clear glass container is best. Not only will your tea be exposed to more sunlight, but a glass container removes the dangers of microplastics and other harmful chemicals leaching from your pitcher to your tea. Making your sun tea in the safest way possible, and making sure to follow any brewing instructions on store-bought tea, will allow you to embrace a glass of afternoon tea and a refreshing taste of sunshine.