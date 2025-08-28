You Don't Need Triple Sec To Make A Perfectly Good Margarita

It's no exaggeration to say that citrus juice, tequila, and triple sec are the three pillars of a classic margarita. Most versions of the drink (like this irresistible mimosa margarita cocktail) simply expand upon the standard recipe. However, as is often the case with mixology, substitutions are quite common and can prove to be fruitful depending on your tastes. In the case of margaritas, while it's hard to substitute something else in for the citrus juice or tequila and still maintain a margarita's signature taste, swapping out triple sec can be done by ensuring the drink still has the sweetness the ingredient typically provides.

We discussed making margaritas without triple sec with Susan Choi, the owner and operator of the Berlin cocktail bar, Mr. Susan. While Choi was in agreement that triple sec can be replaced in margarita recipes, she emphasized the importance of integrating a suitable replacement for it. "Building drinks ultimately comes down to balance," Choi explained. "You can make a smooth margarita without using orange liqueur — but you do need to replace it with another 'sweet' profile like agave or simple syrup to balance out the drink."