You Don't Need Triple Sec To Make A Perfectly Good Margarita
It's no exaggeration to say that citrus juice, tequila, and triple sec are the three pillars of a classic margarita. Most versions of the drink (like this irresistible mimosa margarita cocktail) simply expand upon the standard recipe. However, as is often the case with mixology, substitutions are quite common and can prove to be fruitful depending on your tastes. In the case of margaritas, while it's hard to substitute something else in for the citrus juice or tequila and still maintain a margarita's signature taste, swapping out triple sec can be done by ensuring the drink still has the sweetness the ingredient typically provides.
We discussed making margaritas without triple sec with Susan Choi, the owner and operator of the Berlin cocktail bar, Mr. Susan. While Choi was in agreement that triple sec can be replaced in margarita recipes, she emphasized the importance of integrating a suitable replacement for it. "Building drinks ultimately comes down to balance," Choi explained. "You can make a smooth margarita without using orange liqueur — but you do need to replace it with another 'sweet' profile like agave or simple syrup to balance out the drink."
How to replace triple sec in margaritas
Choi's suggestion of using agave or simple syrup rather than triple sec is no secret to the many people who enjoy making margaritas at home, but it's still a method that can be incredibly useful for those unaware. Some margarita purists will point out that the use of these ingredients rather than triple sec technically changes the classification of the drink itself (tequila, citrus juice, and simple syrup are sometimes called a tequila daiquiri, for example), the modified versions of the drink are still capable of satisfying your thirst for a margarita no matter what its name is. Plus, considering simple syrup is a key ingredient in homemade triple sec, you can replicate a typical margarita's flavor even more by adding an orange peel, orange juice, or even some orange bitters to the mix.
Furthermore, agave and simple syrup both present a chance to introduce new ingredients and flavors to the classic cocktail which you might've passed up in the past. "The fun thing about drink making are the possibilities," Choi reminded. "Simple syrups can be infused with other flavors like ginger, lemongrass, or chili ... essentially anything to elevate your margarita."