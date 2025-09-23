What Bartenders Don't Want To Admit Every Time Someone Asks For A Mojito

On a warm night or whenever you're feeling particularly fancy, nothing hits quite like a mojito. The lime is crisp and refreshing, the effervescent soda makes your tongue tingle, and the mint adds a botanical bite that few other drinks can match. Unfortunately, ordering a mojito might be one of those things you do that bartenders hate. When you ask for mojitos, especially on a busy weekend evening, your bartender may smile, but they're probably groaning internally and hoping no one else takes inspiration from your order.

There are a few simple reasons this drink order rings alarm bells for bartenders, and they mostly have to do with mint. Muddling the mint is a laborious process, and it takes up precious time that they could spend pouring other drinks. Some bartenders say they can serve around twice as many mixed drinks in the time it takes to create a couple of mojitos. Cleanup is also a hassle, as picking up soaked mint leaves and squeezing limes can be a messy affair.

Plus, when one person orders a mojito, it's so pretty that it often makes others want one as well, starting a sort of mojito effect chain reaction." This creates a compounding problem, as bartenders spend more and more time muddling mint. As one bartender bemoaned on Reddit, "What I hate is making multiples of them at once, solely because you can't batch them." It's true that the mojito has been sipped on for at least 100 years – clearly the refreshing cocktail has withstood the test of time — but that doesn't mean they're not a pain to concoct.